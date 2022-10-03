Tropical Weather

Residents of Sanibel Island are moved to a waiting U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after wethering Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, in Sanibel Island, Florida.

 AP

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — There was no time to waste. As Hurricane Ian lashed southwest Florida, Bryan Stern, a veteran of the U.S. military, and others began gathering crews, boats and even crowbars for the urgent task that would soon be at hand: rescuing hundreds of people who might get trapped by floodwaters.

“As soon as the sun came up, we started rolling,” said Stern, who last year put together a search-and-rescue team called Project Dynamo, which has undertaken operations in Afghanistan, Ukraine and, now, Florida.

