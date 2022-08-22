Animal Welfare Pigs

In this Dec. 2, 2021, photo a hog walks in a pasture on a farm near Elliott, Iowa. Hog farmers that already comply with a California animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018 stand to benefit when the regulations are implemented.

 AP file

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ohio hog farmer Joe Brandt changed his operation a few years ago to give his pigs more room and keep pregnant sows out of the narrow crates used by most farms.

Brandt said he wanted to treat his pigs more humanely, but in doing so he also created a niche for his family business amid heightened concerns about the treatment of animals, and that enabled him to charge higher prices for the pigs.

