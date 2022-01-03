CareConnectWARegionsMap
When someone tests positive for COVID-19 or any of its variants, it is important they eliminate physical contact with other people as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus. Some may find social distancing difficult because they won’t be able to go to work, or buy groceries.

A countywide program has been offering care and financial support to individuals who have tested positive for the virus and need to quarantine. The COVID-19 Care Connect Program is a part of the Kittitas County Health Network, and is available to anyone who needs help.

“We just want to fill their need wherever they need it, so they can safely stay at home during their quarantine period,” said Care Coordinator Sascha Burckhardt.

Resources are limited to only help people through their quarantine period. Groceries are provided for two weeks, and financial aid is limited to $1,500 per household. The money is to be used on rent and utilities, and can only be used during the month the recipient was quarantined.

“We try to use grocery delivery services, like Instacart, if we can. Sometimes the turnaround time is too long, or they (the household) are out of the delivery area and in that case we would coordinate their grocery delivery (ourselves),” Burckhardt said.

Because this is a relatively new program during the pandemic, not a lot of people know about it. Since starting in late October, only four cases have received aid from the program, all of them have been families. Burckhardt and others in the Kittitas County Health Network are working on spreading the word to people that the program exists.

“I’ve gone ahead and personally visited all of the testing sites we have here in town, at least the big ones… and I’ve distributed flyers and posters and I gave them enough to hand out to clients as they are testing them for COVID. We have also done a bunch of social media postings about it.” Burckhardt said. “Our organization is sort of the hub organization and now we have talked with all the service providers in the area so we have a lot of relationships with them.”

For the first few weeks after the program’s activation, most clients were found through referrals from the health department. After an individual tests positive for COVID, the health department gives them a call to ask them questions and talk about what to expect. One of these questions is if the individual can financially support themselves while in quarantine. If the individual needs to buy groceries, pay rent/utilities or needs other support, the department of health contacts the Care Connect Program.

According to Burckhardt, the funding for this program came from the state Department of Health and through Providence Healthcare. He said the Kittitas County Health Network is not worried about running out of grant money, because if they do they should be able to apply for a new grant.

People in need of the services provided by the COVID-19 Care Connect Program can contact them at 509-933-7544 or Burckhardt directly at 509-941-2235.

