top story Care Connect provides aid to people in quarantine By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Jan 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dimitrova, Simana (DOH) Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When someone tests positive for COVID-19 or any of its variants, it is important they eliminate physical contact with other people as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus. Some may find social distancing difficult because they won’t be able to go to work, or buy groceries.A countywide program has been offering care and financial support to individuals who have tested positive for the virus and need to quarantine. The COVID-19 Care Connect Program is a part of the Kittitas County Health Network, and is available to anyone who needs help.“We just want to fill their need wherever they need it, so they can safely stay at home during their quarantine period,” said Care Coordinator Sascha Burckhardt. Resources are limited to only help people through their quarantine period. Groceries are provided for two weeks, and financial aid is limited to $1,500 per household. The money is to be used on rent and utilities, and can only be used during the month the recipient was quarantined.“We try to use grocery delivery services, like Instacart, if we can. Sometimes the turnaround time is too long, or they (the household) are out of the delivery area and in that case we would coordinate their grocery delivery (ourselves),” Burckhardt said. Because this is a relatively new program during the pandemic, not a lot of people know about it. Since starting in late October, only four cases have received aid from the program, all of them have been families. Burckhardt and others in the Kittitas County Health Network are working on spreading the word to people that the program exists.“I’ve gone ahead and personally visited all of the testing sites we have here in town, at least the big ones… and I’ve distributed flyers and posters and I gave them enough to hand out to clients as they are testing them for COVID. We have also done a bunch of social media postings about it.” Burckhardt said. “Our organization is sort of the hub organization and now we have talked with all the service providers in the area so we have a lot of relationships with them.”For the first few weeks after the program’s activation, most clients were found through referrals from the health department. After an individual tests positive for COVID, the health department gives them a call to ask them questions and talk about what to expect. One of these questions is if the individual can financially support themselves while in quarantine. If the individual needs to buy groceries, pay rent/utilities or needs other support, the department of health contacts the Care Connect Program.According to Burckhardt, the funding for this program came from the state Department of Health and through Providence Healthcare. He said the Kittitas County Health Network is not worried about running out of grant money, because if they do they should be able to apply for a new grant.People in need of the services provided by the COVID-19 Care Connect Program can contact them at 509-933-7544 or Burckhardt directly at 509-941-2235. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sascha Burckhardt Program Medicine Commerce Economics Telecommunications Health Network Kittitas County Care Connect Program Grocery Grant Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finalesTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDMusic scene promises to ring in New Year's Eve on a high note Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter