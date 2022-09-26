Mariners Royals Baseball

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Kansas City.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.

The Mariners stayed in the third wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. Seattle remained four games ahead of Baltimore for that last AL playoff slot.

Tags

Recommended for you