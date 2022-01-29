Xavier Smith scored a career-high 32 points Saturday in Bellingham, but Central Washington men's basketball fell to Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington at the last second, 90-88.
Viking junior forward Jalen Green of Renton sank the final jumper in the paint with 1.3 ticks left in regulation and led Western (10-6 overall, 3-3 GNAC) with 25 points.
Smith finished 11-for-17 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep and 8-for-8 from the free throw line with five rebounds and four assists. Matt Poquette (14 points), Marqus Gilson (13), and David Thompson (10) also reached double-digit scoring.
The Wildcats (11-4, 5-3) opened with a 10-2 run on the way to a 12-point lead, but the Vikings cut Central's lead to 33-32 with an 8-0 run and took its first lead with 3:40 left in the first, 42-41, with an 11-2 stretch.
The Wildcats led 49-47 at halftime after scoring the second quarter's last six points and a 6-0 Central run early in the second half gave the Wildcats a 57-55 advantage, but Western countered with a 7-0 run and pulled ahead 62-57.
After a pair of free throws from Smith and back-to-back layups from Gilson, Central found itself with a 63-62 lead.
The Vikings went back up 72-69 but Central held them scoreless for two minutes while Amari Stafford put his Wildcats back on top with five points in a row.
Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to cut Western's lead to 82-79 with four minutes to play.
Central outscored the Vikings 9-8 in the final three minutes, but Green scored five points including the game-winning bucket in that span.
The lead changed hands numerous times in the final moments, including a corner three that put the Wildcats ahead 84-83 with 1:40 to play, but Smith's last-second attempt from center court missed and Western survived.
Both squads shot over 50% from the floor as Central outshot Western 52.5-50% from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws, but the Vikings connected on nine 3s to Central's six.
The Wildcats, second in the GNAC, will return home to face first-place Saint Martin's (13-4, 6-2), against which they are 23-16 since 2003, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.