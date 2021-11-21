Central Washington finishes Montana State Billings on Senior Day, will learn West Regional fate Monday By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Wildcats freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne (18) tips a shot over Montana State Billings freshman outside hitter Olivia Schwartz (12) and senior middle blocker Joelle Mahowald (15) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats freshman outside hitter Kylie Thorne (20) tips a ball over Montana State Billings senior middle blocker Joelle Mahowald (15) and sophomore setter Hannah Hashbarger (5) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne (18) and fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12) defend against Montana State Billings freshman outside hitter Olivia Schwartz (12) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Redshirt freshman middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert (16) and the Wildcats celebrate fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski's walk-off kill against Montana State Billings Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12), sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kaufman (19), freshman outside hitter Kylie Thorne (20) and the Wildcats celebrate a point Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12) and freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne (18) defend against Montana State Billings freshman outside hitter Olivia Schwartz (12) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kaufman (19) fires through Montana State Billings senior middle blocker Joelle Mahowald (15) and sophomore setter Hannah Hashbarger (5) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leanna Shymanski, Kylee Yamashita and the Wildcats went out in style in their Senior Day Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season finale against Montana State Billings.The Central Washington University volleyball team put away Montana State Billings 3-1 (25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24) in front of a 387-spectator crowd for its third win in its last five tries Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.The Wildcats (16-8 overall, 12-6 GNAC) beat the Yellowjackets (12-16, 7-11) for the fifth time in a row and for the 23rd time in 28 head-to-head since 2007 as Billings dropped its third in its last five. “I feel like we worked so hard in practice this week to grind out everything that we needed to, and Mario always says we need to play our best brand of volleyball in November, and I think we really did that tonight,” said Shymanski, a fifth-year middle blocker of Kennewick who landed eight kills, three blocks and a dig.Sydney Remsberg led Central with 32 assists, Tia Andaya served 15 assists with 13 digs and 12 kills, Ashley Kaufman landed 17 kills and three aces, Hannah Stires hustled for 15 digs and four assists, and Kylie Thorne spiked the Yellowjackets 12 times.“I wouldn’t have wanted to have my final season with any other team,” said Yamashita, a redshirt junior of Pukalani, Hawaii, who came away with six kills and three blocks. “I’m so incredibly thankful for all those girls in there, and we’re just really, really happy with the outcome today.”The Wildcats entered Saturday in a four-way tie for second in the GNAC behind conference champion Western Washington (21-4, 17-1) — a winner of 16 games in a row — and ranked fourth in the West as of Nov. 14, so they'll turn their attention to the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Selection Show scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, which fans can watch at ncaa.com. Central last reached the West Regional in 2019 before there was no such tournament last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and they’ll hope to make it for the 12th time since 2004 as the California Collegiate Athletic Association, Pacific West Conference and GNAC winners qualify automatically and the five next-best teams receive at-large bids for the Dec. 2-5 regional in a location to be determined.“It’s a blessing to be a Wildcat, especially when it’s a part of the volleyball team, so I know we’re just both super, super thankful, and we are really hoping for a few more games.”The Wildcats opened the first set Saturday with 15-13 and 20-15 leads, both of which drew Yellowjackets time, and Shymanski’s kill from atop the center of the net to shallow left was the finisher.Central forced another Billings timeout up 16-11 in the second and the Yellowjackets pushed Central to a timeout as the Wildcats lead came to 22-17, but Kylie Thorne’s kill to deep left wrapped it up.Billings jumped out 8-4 and 17-11 and led Central to think it over momentarily as the Yellowjackets avoided their second sweep in their last five games.Billings carried its momentum into the fourth and drew Wildcats timeouts ahead 19-17 and 22-19, but Central forced the Yellowjackets to regroup as they pulled within a point at 24-23.Shymanski’s kill tied it at 24, Thorne’s kill forced Billings time up 25-24, and Shymanski struck again to the middle of the floor for the finishing touch. Tags Billings Leanna Shymanski Sport Volleyball Kylee Yamashita Kylie Thorne Dig Timeout Kill 