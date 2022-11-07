The Central Washington University football team led Angelo State 9-0 through two quarters Saturday in San Angelo, Texas, but senior quarterback Zach Bronkhorst's three second-half touchdowns sparked his Rams to a 22-12 win and the Lone Star Conference championship.
"I'm proud of the effort our kids played with in all three phases of the game, but disappointed in our offensive execution down the stretch," said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk in a CWU news release. "We needed to be firing to knock off the No. 2 team in the country tonight."
JJ Lemming started for Central (5-4 overall, 5-3 Lone Star) and completed nine of 26 passes for 139 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, Cameron Daniels led the Wildcats with 15 carries for 55 yards, and Tre'Jon Henderson rushed 10 times for 54 yards.
Payton Glasser, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 210-pound redshirt sophomore tight end of Sequim, took a pair of catches 80 yards including a 76-yard touchdown with 11:15 left in the first quarter and, though Jude Mullette's extra point missed, Ashton Wolff put Central ahead 9-0 with a 25-yard field goal at 1:18.
Christian Penny and Daeon Hudson stuffed Angelo State junior running back Nate Omayebu III on fourth-and-goal from the Wildcat 1 with 16 seconds to intermission, but Bronkhorst found redshirt freshman wide receiver Kel Williams for a 20-yard score to pull closer at 9-7 with 7:17 left in the third.
Wolff's 42-yard field goal pushed Central ahead 12-7 at 2:17, but Bronkhorst and redshirt freshman wideout Zorhan Rideaux went 66 yards to the end zone, Rideaux's two-point pass succeeded and the Rams (10-0, 8-0) took their first lead, 15-12, at :44.
Bronkhorst's two-yard strike to junior tight end Matthew Carter was the finisher with 1:08 left in the fourth.
Hudson and Jahleel Breland both made 10 tackles, Penny sacked Bronkhorst once, Brett Accimus forced a fumble that Dominic Wieburg recovered, and Tyeson Thomas blocked a punt.
Bronkhorst went 11-of-25 for 228 yards, Omayebu III took 25 carries 104 yards, and Rideaux took two receptions 69 yards.
The Wildcats can win for the third time in their last five outings as they honor their seniors against new rival Texas Permian Basin (5-5, 4-4 and a winner of two in a row after a 37-14 defeat of Western New Mexico Saturday in Odessa) in a first-ever meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Tomlinson Stadium.