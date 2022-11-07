CWU football

Payton Glasser's 76-yard touchdown reception put the Central Washington University football team ahead early Saturday.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

The Central Washington University football team led Angelo State 9-0 through two quarters Saturday in San Angelo, Texas, but senior quarterback Zach Bronkhorst's three second-half touchdowns sparked his Rams to a 22-12 win and the Lone Star Conference championship.

"I'm proud of the effort our kids played with in all three phases of the game, but disappointed in our offensive execution down the stretch," said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk in a CWU news release. "We needed to be firing to knock off the No. 2 team in the country tonight."


