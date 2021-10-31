Central Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashing BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Wildcats redshirt freshman offensive lineman Noah Thompson (67) blocks Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats freshman safety Tanner Volk (39) celebrates a stop Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt junior kicker Patrick Hegarty (47) makes good of one of his Great Northwest Athletic Conference record-tying 10 successful point-after attempts Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats graduate wide receiver Jojo Hillel (10) turns a catch upfield Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt junior running back Rashaad Boddie (26) breaks a tackle Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior wide receiver Tony Archie (11) celebrates a touchdown Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt freshman running back Tyler Flanagan turns upfield Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore quarterback JJ Lemming (16) throws a pass for redshirt sophomore wide receiver Daniel Johnson (12) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore linebacker Johnny Navarro (24) returns an interception Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats senior running back Davine Tullis (33) follows blocks Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt freshman running back Tyler Flanagan (21), redshirt senior defensive lineman Sean Gordon (92), redshirt junior defensive lineman Kai Gamble (35) and redshirt senior wide receiver Tony Archie (11) emerge for pregame warmups Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats have never scored more in a single game than they did in their very first meeting with Lincoln University Saturday.The 11-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Central Washington University football team shut out the nascent Oaklanders 92-0 in front of 3,872 witnesses at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.The Wildcats (6-2 overall) set school and GNAC records for points in a contest, points in a half (56 before intermission) and touchdowns scored (13) as nine players scored by air or by ground in a 435-yard explosion — 300 of which were rushing yards, the most since Central's 348 Sept. 18 at GNAC rival Simon Fraser. Patrick Hegarty also tied an all-time GNAC mark with 10 made extra points in the Wildcats' first shutout since a 49-0 home win over Humboldt State Sept. 15, 2018 and their widest margin of victory since they beat visiting Simon Fraser 62-0 Sept. 30, 2017."It's college football so nobody's going to write a letter on Monday and that type of stuff like in high school, but at the same time I have a lot of admiration for what they're attempting to do at Lincoln with starting college football," said Central coach Chris Fisk of Saturday's lopsided result. "I know they've gone through one heck of a season: They've only been on road trips, they've been all over the country and those kids have been through a lot. We tip our hat to those guys, but I was satisfied with the way our guys played."The Wildcats recovered four fumbles — one of which Matt Wiitanen returned 45 yards for a third-quarter score, the first Central scoop-and-score since James Adeyanju's against Dixie State Sept. 9, 2015 — and intercepted four passes — the most since the Wildcats did it against Midwestern State Oct. 2 at Tomlinson Stadium — to hold Lincoln (1-7), which dressed 34 players, to 38 total yards and -7 on the ground. JJ Lemming completed four of eight passes for 67 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, ran twice for 29 yards and two scores and caught a 22-yard touchdown from Jojo Hillel, and Zach Matlock went 2-of-2 for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns as neither was hit or sacked.Davine Tullis rushed nine times for a career-high 128 yards and reached the end zone twice, Cameron Daniels turned five carries into 46 yards and a score, and Rashaad Boddie went for 17 yards and a score on two attempts.Tony Archie caught two passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and Tai-John Mizutani (27 yards), Marcus Cook (19 yards) and Kaiden Hammond (one yard) all caught a single pass and scored.Donte Hamilton (six tackles — one for loss — a sack, an interception and a pass breakup) and Brett Accimus (six tackles — one for loss — a sack and a forced fumble) led the defense as Joseph Nikolao and Lewa Emmsley split a sack, Zach Stecklein, Max Randle and Isaac Crichton all knocked a ball loose each, Matt Wiitanen, Patrick Rogers, Chase Loidhammer and Jahleel Breland all recovered a fumble, and Johnny Navarro, Jaylen Clay and Breland all came down with a pick.Next for the Wildcats is a game at Western New Mexico (1-8), which fell 52-10 at Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State in its eighth loss in a row Saturday and has not beaten Central in two meetings since 2003, scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 6 in Silver Springs, New Mexico."I don't think, when you look at our senior class both offensively and defensively, those guys are going to allow a letdown at this point," said Fisk, whose side won its fourth game in a row Saturday. "It's really nothing that the coaches are doing, it's what our leadership's doing." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Fumble Sport American Football Jahleel Breland Pass Wildcat Matt Wiitanen Chris Fisk Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campus Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter