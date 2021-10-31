Support Local Journalism


The Wildcats have never scored more in a single game than they did in their very first meeting with Lincoln University Saturday.

The 11-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Central Washington University football team shut out the nascent Oaklanders 92-0 in front of 3,872 witnesses at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

The Wildcats (6-2 overall) set school and GNAC records for points in a contest, points in a half (56 before intermission) and touchdowns scored (13) as nine players scored by air or by ground in a 435-yard explosion — 300 of which were rushing yards, the most since Central's 348 Sept. 18 at GNAC rival Simon Fraser.

Patrick Hegarty also tied an all-time GNAC mark with 10 made extra points in the Wildcats' first shutout since a 49-0 home win over Humboldt State Sept. 15, 2018 and their widest margin of victory since they beat visiting Simon Fraser 62-0 Sept. 30, 2017.

"It's college football so nobody's going to write a letter on Monday and that type of stuff like in high school, but at the same time I have a lot of admiration for what they're attempting to do at Lincoln with starting college football," said Central coach Chris Fisk of Saturday's lopsided result. "I know they've gone through one heck of a season: They've only been on road trips, they've been all over the country and those kids have been through a lot. We tip our hat to those guys, but I was satisfied with the way our guys played."

The Wildcats recovered four fumbles — one of which Matt Wiitanen returned 45 yards for a third-quarter score, the first Central scoop-and-score since James Adeyanju's against Dixie State Sept. 9, 2015 — and intercepted four passes — the most since the Wildcats did it against Midwestern State Oct. 2 at Tomlinson Stadium — to hold Lincoln (1-7), which dressed 34 players, to 38 total yards and -7 on the ground.

JJ Lemming completed four of eight passes for 67 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, ran twice for 29 yards and two scores and caught a 22-yard touchdown from Jojo Hillel, and Zach Matlock went 2-of-2 for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns as neither was hit or sacked.

Davine Tullis rushed nine times for a career-high 128 yards and reached the end zone twice, Cameron Daniels turned five carries into 46 yards and a score, and Rashaad Boddie went for 17 yards and a score on two attempts.

Tony Archie caught two passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and Tai-John Mizutani (27 yards), Marcus Cook (19 yards) and Kaiden Hammond (one yard) all caught a single pass and scored.

Donte Hamilton (six tackles — one for loss — a sack, an interception and a pass breakup) and Brett Accimus (six tackles — one for loss — a sack and a forced fumble) led the defense as Joseph Nikolao and Lewa Emmsley split a sack, Zach Stecklein, Max Randle and Isaac Crichton all knocked a ball loose each, Matt Wiitanen, Patrick Rogers, Chase Loidhammer and Jahleel Breland all recovered a fumble, and Johnny Navarro, Jaylen Clay and Breland all came down with a pick.

Next for the Wildcats is a game at Western New Mexico (1-8), which fell 52-10 at Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State in its eighth loss in a row Saturday and has not beaten Central in two meetings since 2003, scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 6 in Silver Springs, New Mexico.

"I don't think, when you look at our senior class both offensively and defensively, those guys are going to allow a letdown at this point," said Fisk, whose side won its fourth game in a row Saturday. "It's really nothing that the coaches are doing, it's what our leadership's doing."

