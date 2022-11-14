The Central Washington football team overwhelmed new Lone Star Conference rival Texas Permian Basin for its most points of the season in its Senior Day season finale and Military Appreciation Game Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats led 42-7 midway through a 49-14 win and their third victory in their last five outings before a crowd of 4,872.
"Super proud of this team and the seniors," said Central Washington University coach Chris Fisk said in a CWU news release. "What a way for our seniors to leave Tomlinson Stadium. They played hard and we did what we needed to."
The Wildcats (6-4 overall, 6-3) finished their first Lone Star campaign second to No. 2 Angelo State (11-0, 9-0) and ahead of Texas A&M-Kingsville (7-4, 5-4), an improvement on conference coaches’ and media personnel’s third-place preseason prediction.
JJ Lemming sparked Central’s hot start Saturday with a four-yard touchdown run to the left pylon on the way to a 7-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Freshman quarterback Gabe Herrera’s one-yard run helped the Falcons (5-6, 4-5) tie it at 4:28, but Lemming and Demonte Horton, a senior wide receiver of Nampa, Idaho, went 13 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 edge at 22 seconds.
Cameron Daniels ran in from 12 yards for a 21-7 edge at 14:19 to intermission, Horton’s second touchdown catch from Lemming — this time from five yards — pushed the Wildcats’ success to 28-7 at 11:12, Daniels finished another drive on the ground from 24 yards at 5:52, Tre’Jon Henderson followed from 11 yards and the rout was 42-7 at 2:08.
Falcons senior wide receiver MJ Link, in second-half relief of Herrera under center, dashed 27 yards for a score to trail 42-14 at 7:43 in the third, and Lemming finished with his second rushing touchdown, this time from five yards, at 2:43 in the fourth.
Lemming completed 14 of 23 passes for 179 yards and was intercepted once, Daniels carried 25 times for 222 yards, and Henderson rushed 16 times for 99 yards. Marcus Cook took six catches 108 yards as Horton went 40 yards on four receptions, Ashton Wolff made six point-afters and Daniel Garcia put in another.
Jahleel Breland led the defense with eight tackles and a forced fumble, and Sean Gordon — a redshirt senior defensive lineman of Redmond — came through with a sack and recovered a loose ball. Brett Accimus, a redshirt senior linebacker of Woodinville (six stops and a breakup) came down with an interception, Patrick Rogers and Sonny Fuavai, a redshirt senior defensive lineman of Auburn, both knocked a ball loose, and Kai Gamble — a redshirt senior defensive lineman of Camas — and Tanner Volk retrieved one each.
Link went 9-of-23 passing for 83 yards and led Permian Basin with 103 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Sophomore wideout Gunnar Abseck caught six passes for 55 yards, sophomore kicker Michael Mayfield made both extra points, and junior linebacker Hayden Kelly made 12 tackles — 1 ½ for loss — and hit Lemming once.