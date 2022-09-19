Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University football team took care of Simon Fraser 40-7 with a 28-point Lone Star Conference second quarter Saturday in Burnaby, B.C., according to a news release from CWU.

The Wildcats (2-1 overall, 1-0 Lone Star), winners of two in a row, beat the Red Leafs (0-1, 0-1) for the 16th consecutive time and for the 36th in 40 head-to-head since 1985.

