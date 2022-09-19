The Central Washington University football team took care of Simon Fraser 40-7 with a 28-point Lone Star Conference second quarter Saturday in Burnaby, B.C., according to a news release from CWU.
The Wildcats (2-1 overall, 1-0 Lone Star), winners of two in a row, beat the Red Leafs (0-1, 0-1) for the 16th consecutive time and for the 36th in 40 head-to-head since 1985.
Quincy Glasper completed 12 of 22 passes for 231 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception as he ran 79 yards and a score on the ground. Tre’Jon Henderson, the Lone Star Offensive Player of the Week, led rushers with 92 yards and two end zone trips on 19 carries, and caught a 10-yard pass. Darius Morrison was the top receiver with four catches for 78 yards and a reservation for six, Payton Glasser pulled in three passes for 71 yards and reached pay dirt once, and Marcus Cook took three grabs 65 yards, and Jude Mullette made all four of his extra points.
Brett Accimus, Daeon Hudson and Sonny Fuavai sparked the defense with six tackles each, Tanner Volk and Jahleel Breland both made five stops, and Fuavai (1.5), Accimus (1), Hudson (1), Josiah Cochran (1), Kai Gamble (.5), Tyeson Thomas (.5) and Jaylen Clay (.5) combined for six sacks.
Henderson got the offense running with a 38-yard rushing touchdown a minute into the first quarter, and Central scored on four straight second-quarter drives to lead 34-0 at intermission: Glasper took it in himself from two yards at 10:41, Henderson scored again from two yards at 9:01, Glasper and Morrison connected from 17 yards at 3:42, and Glasper found Glasser in the end zone from 26 yards at 1:26.
Red Leafs junior quarterback Justin Seiber of Covington hit redshirt senior wideout Ethan Beselt for a 61-yard touchdown to trail 34-7 at 13:23 in the third, but Mullette made a 37-yard field goal at 2:24 and struck again from 25 yards with 9:13 left in the fourth.
The Wildcats outgained Simon Fraser 549-154 in all, picked up 30 first downs to the Red Leafs’ 11 and out-converted them on third downs 6-for-11 to 4-of-13.
Seiber went 8-of-18 for 131 yards, senior running back Somto Anyadike rushed for 43 yards, Beselt caught four passes for 91 yards and junior kicker Kristie Elliott made her point-after. Junior linebacker Drew Nicholson of Bothell, redshirt junior defensive back Evan Currie, sophomore defensive back Johari Hastings and junior defensive lineman Evan Nolli all made six stops as junior defensive back Jerrell Cummings picked Glasper.
Next for Central is a bye week before it heads to new Lone Star rival Eastern New Mexico (1-2, 0-1 after its 41-6 loss at Tarleton State Saturday in Stevenville, Texas) for a 5 p.m. kickoff Oct. 1 in Portales.
The Wildcats beat the host Greyhounds 66-24 in their first-ever meeting last fall.