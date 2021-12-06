Support Local Journalism


Donte Hamilton, Patrick Hegarty and Zach Stecklein are Wildcats football’s brightest stars.

Hamilton, a graduate linebacker and Hegarty, a redshirt junior punter/kicker, made the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Super Region 4 First Team while redshirt senior defensive lineman Zach Stecklein is a Second Team pick, the D2CCA announced Thursday.

All-Super Region 4 Team honorees represent the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the Lone Star Conference, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

With their first-team recognition, Hamilton and Hegarty are nominees for D2CCA All-America honors, which will be announced Dec. 16.

Hamilton, the 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound GNAC Defensive Player of the Year, rang up 78 tackles — 50 solo and 14 1/2 for loss — with 5 1/2 quarterback sacks, six interceptions and five deflections.

Hamilton became GNAC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season, and his foremost performance came with 10 tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and three picks in the Wildcats' 30-20 upset of then-No. 11 Midwestern State Oct. 2 at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

Hegarty (6-foot-4, 200) showed elite D-II accuracy as he made 11 of 14 field goals and 57 of 58 extra-point attempts with four field goals of 40 or more yards, including one from a career-long and school record-tying 50 yards against Midwestern State.

Stecklein was GNAC Defensive Lineman of the Year with 49 tackles, a GNAC-high 9 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

He also came through for a season-high eight tackles in the Wildcats' first-round playoff game Nov. 20 at Northwest Missouri State, and his four tackles for loss and three sacks Oct. 9 at Western Oregon were also season-highs.

Hamilton, Hagerty and Stecklein are the only GNAC representatives as Central (8-3 overall, 4-0 GNAC), which reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017 this fall, will join the Lone Star Conference in 2022.

University of Mary junior wide receiver Danny Kittner (5-foot-10, 187) is the Offensive Player of the Year, and Western Colorado redshirt senior defensive tackle Will Lydle (6-foot-1, 270) is the Defensive Player of the Year.

