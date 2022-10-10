Support Local Journalism


If Jeremy Banks had reached the end zone with the extra-point kick Patrick Rogers blocked as nine seconds remained against Lone Star Conference rival Western Oregon Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium, the Central Washington University football team would have forced overtime.

Instead, the redshirt sophomore defensive back of Kent raced down the Wolves' sideline, crossed at midfield and neared the left pylon in front of the Wildcat student section before Western sophomore kicker Danny Cossette tripped him up inside the three-yard line to keep the Wolves ahead 16-14.

