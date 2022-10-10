Central Washington University football team fell to Lone Star Conference rival Western Oregon for the first time since 2019 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. (Daily Record / Richard Dalton III)
JJ Lemming (16), Tre'Jon Henderson (5) and the Central Washington University football team fell to Lone Star Conference rival Western Oregon for the first time since 2019 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
If Jeremy Banks had reached the end zone with the extra-point kick Patrick Rogers blocked as nine seconds remained against Lone Star Conference rival Western Oregon Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium, the Central Washington University football team would have forced overtime.
Instead, the redshirt sophomore defensive back of Kent raced down the Wolves' sideline, crossed at midfield and neared the left pylon in front of the Wildcat student section before Western sophomore kicker Danny Cossette tripped him up inside the three-yard line to keep the Wolves ahead 16-14.
Western redshirt sophomore quarterback Gannon Winker of Bainbridge Island finished the 75-yard go-ahead drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior running back Omari Dixon-Land and, after Cam McKinney returned the kickoff to the Central 28, JJ Lemming's pass for Tre'Jon Henderson over the middle fell incomplete as time expired.
The Wolves (2-4 overall, 1-3 Lone Star) upended the Wildcats (3-2, 3-1) for the first time since 2019, improved to 22-46 in the all-time series, broke a three-game slide and ended Central's three-game streak.
Lemming, under center Saturday with Quincy Glasper sidelined after an undisclosed injury suffered Oct. 1 at Eastern New Mexico, threw for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Henderson rushed for 106 yards and a four-yard score, Darius Morrison caught three passes for 28 yards and an eight-yard end zone trip, and Jude Mullette made both point-afters.
Rogers picked Winker twice and broke up another pass, Jahleel Breland led with 11 tackles, and Kai Gamble (10 stops) sacked Winker twice.
Cossette's 48-yard field goal put Western up 3-0 with 11:37 to intermission before Morrison's touchdown with 9:06 left in the third and Henderson's score made it 14-3 Wildcats with 11:23 left in the evening, but Wolves redshirt freshman quarterback Kainoa Jones rushed in from a yard to trail 14-10 with eight minutes to play.
Winker came away with 241 yards through the air, Dixon-Land carried for 53 yards on the ground, redshirt junior wideout Damon Hickok received for 108 yards, and Cossette went 1-for-2, respectively, on field goals and extra points.
Senior linebacker Jaylin Parnell came up with 13 tackles and forced a fumble, redshirt senior defensive back Joey Sinclair of Tacoma intercepted Lemming, and redshirt senior defensive lineman LJ Lovelace, also from Tacoma, ripped through for a strip sack.
Next for Central is homecoming against Midwestern State (3-3, 2-2 on a two-game slide after falling 38-26 at home to West Texas A&M Saturday) scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
The Wildcats beat the Mustangs 30-20 in their first-ever meeting last fall.