Central Washington football whacks Western Oregon BY JAKE McNEAL Sports Editor Oct 9, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Quincy Glasper and the Central Washington University football team picked up style points Saturday as they crashed Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon’s Homecoming.The Wildcats put an end to the Wolves’ two-game win streak and started their own, 45-14.“If we want to have a shot to make the national playoff, we can’t slip up,” said Central Washington coach Chris Fisk, whose side beat Western Oregon for the second time in a row and the 43rd time in their 64-game history. “Make no mistake, Western Oregon doesn’t have a lot of love for us, and we don’t have a lot of love for them.” Glasper completed 14 of 21 passes for 147 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Wildcats (4-2 overall, 2-0 GNAC), Tyler Flanagan rushed 12 times for a career-high 93 yards and a pair of scores, and Darius Morrison took three catches 63 yards for two end zone trips, one in the first quarter and the next in the second to take the lead for good.“I went into the quarterbacks meeting Monday and on the front of his notebook he’d written, ‘be humble,’” said Fisk of his redshirt freshman quarterback who helped nine Central Washington receivers to at least one catch. Tanner Volk, Donte Hamilton (with an interception and half of a tackle for loss) and Zach Stecklein (three sacks, four tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup) anchored the defense with six stops each, and the Wildcats held the Wolves (2-4, 1-1) to an opponent-season-low 252 total yards.Dominic Wieburg returned a third-quarter interception 29 yards for a touchdown — Central Washington’s first since Patrick Rogers did it against Southwest Baptist in 2019 — and Matt Wiitanen blocked one of Western Oregon senior Andrew Gross’ five punts.Western Oregon redshirt junior quarterback Ryan Worthley went 10-of-21 for 122 yards and two interceptions, and redshirt junior running back Omari Land (66 yards and a score on 16 rush attempts) and senior running back Andrew Valladares (61 yards and a score on four carries) sparked the ground attack.Redshirt junior wideout Marquis Sampson led his receivers with 38 yards on two catches, and junior linebacker Jaylin Parnell led the defense with 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.Next for the Wildcats, who have a ‘Rule of 24’ in which they have 24 hours to celebrate a win before they turn their attention to their next game, is a bye week before they welcome Western Oregon to Ellensburg for their own Homecoming, scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Tomlinson Stadium. 