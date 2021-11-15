Central Washington football will open NCAA Division II playoffs at No. 3 Northwest Missouri State By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 18 Wildcats redshirt freshman running back Tyler Flanagan (21) cuts upfield against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore Quincy Glasper (1) runs for a touchdown against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt junior linebacker Daeon Hudson (28) returns an interception for a touchdown against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior cornerback Michael Chisley (5) breaks up a pass against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore wide receiver Daniel Johnson (12) celebrates a touchdown catch with redshirt junior offensive lineman Scottland Vise (57) against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore quarterback Quincy Glasper (1) and redshirt freshman running back Tyler Flanagan (21) celebrate against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior Fred Feleti (32) and redshirt junior safety Matt Wiitanen (30) try to block a Simon Fraser senior Kees Metselaar (48) punt Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats graduate tight end Isaac Crichton (82) and graduate linebacker Donte Hamilton (44) celebrate against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt junior defensive lineman Sonny Fuavai (49) lays a hit on Simon Fraser sophomore quarterback Justin Seiber (16) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore cornerback Patrick Rogers (0) returns an interception for a touchdown against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats graduate linebacker Donte Hamilton (44) and redshirt senior cornerback Michael Chisley (5) celebrate a stop against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darius Morrison (18) beats Simon Fraser sophomore defensive back Jerrell Cummings (8) for a touchdown Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior wide receiver Tony Archie (11) attempts a tough catch against Simon Fraser freshman defensive back Kimo Hiu (19) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior defensive lineman Zach Stecklein (97) and freshman defensive lineman Matulino Masunu (90) chase Simon Fraser sophomore quarterback Brandon Niksich (2) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt junior linebacker Max Randle (25) makes a tackle against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats freshman safety Tanner Volk (39) intercepts a Simon Fraser pass Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats senior running back Davine Tullis (33) cuts upfield behind redshirt junior offensive lineman Scottland Vise (57) against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt freshman cornerback Jeremy Banks (37) celebrates an interception against Simon Fraser Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's playoff time at last for the Wildcats!The Central Washington University football team learned Sunday that it will begin its first Division II playoffs trip since 2017 with a first-round game at third-seeded Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association champion Northwest Missouri State (9-1 overall).The sixth seed Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Wildcats (8-2, 4-0 GNAC), moved from Super Region Four to Super Region Three for bracket purposes Sunday, are scheduled to face off with the Bearcats at 10 a.m. Saturday, 1,657 miles away in Maryville, Missouri. Northwest Missouri State survived Central 21-20 in their only other meeting Nov. 28, 2009, at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg."We've been on a heck of a run since Angelo State," said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk, whose side carries a 7-1 Super Region Four record this fall. "I think our résumé speaks for itself, and I think we're definitely deserving of being in the playoffs. The two best teams in the Lone Star we either beat them or we took them down to the wire and they needed a two-minute drive to beat us, so we'd be hard-pressed to say we're not one of the top teams in that area as well."Fisk also said Central's plan was to assemble early Sunday, break the film of its 70-0 Senior Day annihilation of GNAC rival Simon Fraser from the night before and proceed like a normal week until the NCAA Division II Football Selection Show in one of the classrooms on campus, keeping its fingers crossed to be one of the 28 teams selected.The Wildcats, winners of their fourth GNAC championship in a row and their 11th all-time, enter their sixth Division II postseason outscoring opponents by an average of 47-20.Quincy Glasper has run and passed for 21 total touchdowns through six games, Rashaad Boddie leads rushers with seven scores in nine appearances, Darius Morrison is the top receiver with eight end zone trips and Jahleel Breland is the foremost tackler with 75 stops.Northwest Missouri State outscores the competition 38-9 on average and has won six national championships between its first in 1998 and its latest in 2016.Sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee has thrown 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this fall, senior running back Al McKeller has scored 15 times on the ground, senior wide receiver Kaden Davis has taken seven catches to the end zone, and senior linebacker Jackson Barnes leads the defense with 61 tackles.Central had a great time against Simon Fraser (1-7, 0-4) before 3,961 in attendance Nov. 13 in Ellensburg."70-0, last game at home? I don't think you could ask for it any better way," Wildcats graduate linebacker Hamilton said. "I've been here four years, three seasons, and I've never been part of as tight-knit a team as this. Every time we get together, there's something special in the air, and I love going out there and playing with my teammates and having fun with them." Central, unbeaten in the conference for the first time since it last made the playoffs, sent the Dogs to their third loss of at least 39 points in a row, and beat Simon Fraser for the 40th time in 51 meetings, a span in which they've taken 15 in a row and are 20-3 at home.The Wildcats honored Hamilton, Tony Archie, Michael Chisley, Isaac Crichton, Fred Feleti, Jojo Hillel, Maxwell Nauer, Will Ortner, Samuel Sanchez, Van Soderberg, Zach Stecklein, Tytus Timoteo, and Davine Tullis before their final collegiate home game.Central reeled off 495 total yards while the Dogs picked up 12 on the ground and 80 through the air for eight first downs, went 2-for-15 on third downs and committed 16 penalties for 160 yards.Glasper completed 18 of 25 passes for 289 yards and his second five-touchdown outing in a row, and ran eight times for 32 yards and two more end zone trips in the Wildcats' 200-yard ground performance.No Central quarterback has done that since Reilly Hennessey against Azusa Pacific and Simon Fraser in back-to-back games in 2017.Tyler Flanagan carried 12 times for 64 yards and caught a 22-yard third-quarter touchdown pass, and Morrison took six catches for 122 yards and a 53-yard touchdown."For starters, we're roommates so we're always going to have that connection, but in the offseason we practiced a lot, so we built that trust," said Glasper of Morrison. "I just know in tough situations when we need those yards, I know that's one of the guys on the team that will make those plays, and it's not just him: It's everybody on this team."Daeon Hudson and Patrick Rogers picked Dogs sophomore Justin Seiber of Bothell in the first half — Hudson from 61 yards in the first quarter and Rogers from 71 yards in the second — and Jeremy Banks intercepted sophomore Brandon Niksich in the end zone as time expired in the fourth after Tanner Volk picked him in the third.The two pick-sixes were the Wildcats' most since their 36-34 loss Sept. 20, 2014 at Western Oregon in Monmouth.Chisley, Stecklein, Matt Wiitanen and Chase Loidhamer all came up with sacks, and Breland led all Central tacklers with 10 stops.Seiber went 6-of-16 for 41 yards, and Niksich finished 5-for-15 for 39 yards.Dogs junior running back Paul Thomas carried six times for 21 yards, freshman wide receiver Sam Davenport caught two passes for 27 yards and senior linebacker Griffin Barrett made 11 tackles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Daily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Letter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safetyMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Ellensburg volleyball will face Ephrata in CWAC Tournament championship Saturday Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter