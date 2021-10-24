Central Washington football wins fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in a row BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 24, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Wildcats redshirt freshman Tyler Flanagan (21) escapes a Western Oregon tackle Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt junior linebacker Daeon Hudson (28) and graduate linebacker Donte Hamilton (44) converge for a tackle against Western Oregon Saturday at Tomlinson Field in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darius Morrison (18) celebrates a touchdown with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Lei-Ben Fesili (56) Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. Wildcats redshirt junior kicker Patrick Hegarty (47) splits the uprights with a first-quarter field goal Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt sophomore quarterback Quincy Glasper (1) escapes the pocket against Western Oregon Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior defensive linemen Sean Gordon (92) and Zach Stecklein (97) close on Western Oregon redshirt junior quarterback Ryan Worthley Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD The homecoming Wildcats gave 4,962 spectators a 42-point second-half show to win their fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in a row Saturday.The Central Washington University football team whipped rival Western Oregon for the second time in three weeks, this time 53-21, at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg."We never forgot that moment that they came here and danced on our logo," said Wildcats graduate wide receiver Jojo Hillel, whose title count includes two shared and two that Central (5-2 overall, 3-0 GNAC) won outright, of the Wolves' 36-26 win in their last visit to Ellensburg in 2019. "That's kind of been our fuel for the next few years, even through that COVID year and going down to their place, we took that personally. We came out, and hopefully our play reflected it within the rules. It was good to get a ‘dub’ and do it the right way.” The Wildcats’ GNAC-winning streak is a conference football record and the longest active title streak in all of Division II.Central scored touchdowns on seven of its final eight possessions — each in five minutes, 25 seconds or fewer — and held Western Oregon (2-5, 1-2) to 2-of-11 on third downs and 3-of-6 on fourth downs to beat the Wolves for the 44th time in their 65-game history.“With two weeks off and the bye week, they definitely came out and did some new things offensively right away that we’d kind of prepared for and thought that they might do,” Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. “There’s a difference between seeing your scout team do it and seeing the actual team do it, so we struggled there on the first drive but I thought we did a nice job throughout the rest of the game, and I know Coach Johnson and the crew will come back and talk about finishing the game better than we did.”JJ Lemming completed seven of nine passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns in relief of Quincy Glasper, who went 10-of-15 for 94 yards for a score and ran for a two-yard touchdown.“JJ came in and did an extremely good job for some of the struggles that he went through early in the season,” Fisk said. “I don’t know if I was more proud or just felt really good for him to be able to do what he did and kind of rebound from how the start of the season went for him. Q tweaked an injury from earlier in the year — just a minor tweak — but we didn’t want to make it any worse, and just felt like we could pull him from the game at that time. JJ had been executing all week in practice, and we just didn’t need to risk Q with any further injury.”Darius Morrison caught four passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns to raise his team-high total to seven in his first 100-yard performance, also the first by a Central receiver this year.“They blitzed all night,” Fisk said. “Even late in the game when the game was out of hand, they continued to blitz and play man coverage and put their corners on an island, and it’s hard to be on an island — you’d better be really, really good if you’re going to be on that island, so I was pleased with our ability to take advantage of that one-on-one coverage throughout the night. If you’re going to continue to blitz with two minutes left, we’re going to throw deep because that’s where football tells you the ball should go: It should go to the one-on-one coverage instead of the overpopulated running box.”Rashaad Boddie rushed for 79 yards and a 15-yard fourth-quarter trip to the end zone. Donte Hamilton led the Wildcats defense with nine tackles — one for loss — half of a sack, and a quarterback hit.“This is my first year here, so I was excited to get to the atmosphere out there,” said Zach Stecklein, a redshirt senior defensive lineman who made six stops and split the sack with Hamilton. “I was excited to see all the alumni out there, and I just felt like with all those guys there we just really needed to show out, and we didn’t play our best game but we certainly won.”Stecklein played three homecomings at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, where he became an all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honorable mention in 2019 before the university eliminated the program in 2020.“Coming from a team where we didn’t win any of them, it feels good to have a really good season like this, win a conference championship and get a ring, finally,” Stecklein said.Western Oregon redshirt junior Omari Land ran for 150 yards and a 67-yard touchdown on 17 carries as the Wolves out-rushed Central 231-188, but the Wildcats out-passed Western Oregon 288-137.Wolves redshirt junior quarterback Ryan Worthley finished 13-of-25 for 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception each to Tanner Volk and Michael Chisley as Christian Penny also sacked him once and Central scored 11 points off of turnovers.“I feel like everyone in our entire room can get after the quarterback as well as anybody,” Stecklein said. “We’ve got threes that are damn near as good as our ones, so I love it when I see anybody getting sacks: Linebackers, corners, I love it. It’s always fun to make plays: Special teams, defense, offense, a blocked punt is huge. Blocked kicks are huge in games, they change momentum.”Western Oregon sophomore wideout Jarren Ford caught four passes for 49 yards and a score.Senior defensive back Curtis Anderson led the Wolves with 10 tackles — three for loss — a forced fumble, a pass deflection and a pair of quarterback hits, and junior linebacker Jaylin Parnell made 10 stops of his own.“I’ve been here for so long and this week always means a lot because alumni come back into town and we’re playing for their honor and for that glory of Central tradition and what it means to be a Wildcat, so it always feels good to get a win on Homecoming Weekend,” Hillel said.Central is scheduled to stay home and welcome Lincoln (1-5) of Oakland, Calif., which fell 51-21 at Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday as it continues its inaugural season, for the programs’ first-ever meeting set for 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Tomlinson Stadium. Tags Oregon Jojo Hillel Touchdown Sport American Football Wildcat Ryan Worthley Zach Stecklein Homecoming 