A new art piece representing the students at North Thurston High School in Lacey was created by Central Washington University Art Department Chair Gregg Schlanger. Schlanger said he wanted the piece, titled “We Are…”, to show how a school is made of many individuals, each with their own lives.
The piece is a Washington State Arts Commission Art in Public Places project.
The piece itself is a lone wall that sits in front of the high school and stands over 8 feet high, and over 11 feet wide. The wall is made up of stained glass panels, with the engraving of a fingerprint connecting the center panels. The glass on the side of the structure was engraved with quotes from the high school’s students responding to the phrase, “I am…”
To get the quotes, Schlanger sent out surveys to students asking the question, the goal being to provide a student with the opportunity to show his/her individuality. One way Schalanger achieved this was by having students answer in whatever language they would speak at home, so while most were in English, there were some in Spanish, German, Dutch, Vietnamese and Italian. Schlanger said over 300 students responded to the question.
“I edited out anything that was not appropriate,” Schlanger said. “I got very few of those so it really wasn’t bad. Fortunately I had two daughter who were able to help me, and make sure I wasn’t missing anything that may have been code that everybody else uses now.”
Schlanger wanted the pattern of the colors to feel random, which ironically took a lot of organization. He had to make sure he did not duplicate two colors in a row, but also make it look like it would if he just took a punch of colored squares and dropped them on the ground.
He was happy with the way the colors came out, both on the wall and the shadows caused by the glass. The wall is mounted specifically so the sun will shine through the glass at sunrise and sunset, and will project the fingerprint image on the concrete.
“That was all planned out, the shadows, but until we started building we didn’t have a clue that they would be so strong and so vivid,” Schlanger said. “It was exciting, as we installed the aluminum framework, and each glass panel one at a time. Oh God, it was so fun when that sun was just in the right spot and you got to see those shadows appear on the ground.”
When Schlanger was selected for the project by the school district, he did not have an exact plan for what he wanted to create. He brainstormed ideas with students from Ellensburg High School to try and get into the heads of kids that age.
He also did a lot of research around the Lacey area and the history of the school. During this research, he found some old black and white photos of the old gym at the high school. This gym had a high roof with an archway in it, and that archway was made up of many different windows.
“The original photographs I saw were black and white, but then somehow I got a hold of a colored version,” Schlanger said. “I was like, oh my gosh, it’s colored glass.”
The wall that is mounted outside the school is a near perfect replica of the archway in the old gym. Schlanger said this decision was perfect for his goal of representing the student body because it contained the quotes from the current students, and it reminded alumni of the school about the old gym that had been torn down.