Central Washington University football falls to Angelo St. in the last minute BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Central Washington University redshirt junior kicker Patrick Hegarty (47) made field goals of 21, 29 and 40 yards Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JJ Lemming and the Central Washington University football team had six seconds left from their 45-yard-line Saturday, but Angelo State’s Andrew Pitts denied the three-receiver prayer intended for Darius Morrison, Daniel Johnson or Tai-John Mizutani.The 5-foot-9-inch redshirt freshman cornerback intercepted the pass down the right at his eight-yard line and sealed a 14-9 road win at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg."Hats off to Angelo State,” Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. “They came out here and got a last-minute win." Rams sophomore running back Nathaniel Omayebu III — though Central (2-2 overall) kept him out of the end zone from a yard out in the two plays prior — put the nose of the football into the end zone up the middle with 48 seconds left in the first-ever meeting between the programs and Central’s first home game in 686 days.“It was great getting back out there: You can’t not love playing in Ellensburg,” said Wildcats kicker Patrick Hegarty, whose three field goals were Central’s scoring plays. “Especially at home, you just ride onto the excitement and, once I go out there, I just have to cool my mind and do what I do. I think everyone’s just excited to get back home, and it was great seeing a big crowd tonight, for sure.”Senior Asa Fuller of Angelo State (3-1) missed a 43-yard field goal left with 8:24 left in the first quarter and missed again, this time to the right from 30 yards, with 1:32 left in the opening frame.Rams junior punter Cade Fuller ran a fake 4th-and-4 punt left to his own 43 but Jojo Hillel stopped him short, the Wildcats took over on downs with 13:15 to halftime and Hegarty’s 21-yard field goal gave Central its first lead of the game, 3-0, at 10:39.“Obviously, when I see a drive stall and I’m just ready to go out there, obviously I want a touchdown and I want to see us score points, and when we come up short I’ve just got to be ready,” Hegarty said. “I don’t think how the offense plays really affects my mentality going into a game.”Daeon Hudson stripped Angelo State sophomore quarterback Hagen Garvin of the ball in the right flat and Donte Hamilton recovered at the Wildcats 45 at 7:34, but Rams senior quarterback Devin Washington picked Lemming's pass down the left hash on the very next play at the Rams 46 with 6:48 left. Sophomore receiver Austin Landry’s five-yard keeper with Fuller’s extra point gave Angelo State a 7-3 lead with 3:13, which it held into halftime.Hegarty split the uprights again, this time from 29 yards, with 10:21 left in the third and the score remained 7-6 Rams to start the fourth.Hunter Eckstrom blocked Fuller’s punt, Central recovered it at the Angelo State 27 with 14:37 left in the evening and Hegarty put the Wildcats ahead 9-7 from 40 yards with 13:17 left. “It feels good just being able to put points up on the board,” Hegarty said. “Obviously, at the end of it, you’d love to have more in to get the win, but any time you go out there and do your job it feels good.”Eckstrom deflected another Fuller punt and sent it fluttering left out of bounds at the Rams 35 with 11:50 to play, but Hegarty's 49-yarder fell just short of the crossbar at 9:19.“The punt block unit had a great night,” Fisk said. “It was something they’ve struggled with as a team in previous games, and we knew we had a shot at it and really kind of missed out on two more early that I thought we were awful close to getting. Our guys have really just done a good job over the last three weeks, really, of not hitting the punter as they go for those blocks, and they kept us in the game and gave our offense field position that we should have taken advantage of.”Angelo State reached the Wildcats 3 with 53 seconds left and Omayebu III put his Rams ahead for good.Central held Angelo State to 253 total yards — the Wildcats‘ fewest given up since they ceded 158 yards to Simon Fraser Oct. 26, 2019 — and Hamilton came away with nine tackles, a pair of sacks and two pass deflections.“I think you would be doing the game an injustice if you didn’t go out there and leave it all on the field every single day and just be excited to be out there and have fun,” Hamilton said. “They have a major emphasis on running the ball, and we knew that was going to be their game plan. We believe in our run defense, so we’ve got to go out there and fit our gaps, hit them hard and keep doing it for four quarters, and I think we did that for the most part. We’ve just got to not let up the big plays in big moments.”Hudson made two stops and sacked Garvin once, and Tanner Volk ended up with seven tackles.Omayebu III picked up 100 yards on 24 rushes, Garvin completed 9 of 25 passes for 130 passing yards, and Landry caught two passes for 38 yards.Lemming went 9-for-33 for 114 yards, Rashaad Boddie rushed for 104 yards on 32 carries — his second 100-plus-yard performance in a row — and Kellen Gregory caught three passes for 52 yards.Next for Central is another home game — this time against Angelo State's 15th-ranked Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State (4-0) — in another first-ever meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 2 in Ellensburg.The Mustangs survived Eastern New Mexico 31-24 in overtime Saturday in Wichita Falls, Texas. 