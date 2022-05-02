It’s been a long time coming, but the return of in-person jazz returns and players will light it up for the two-day Central Washington University Jazz Festival Friday and Saturday at the Jerilyn S. McIntyre Music Building.
It’s been a spring to remember with CWU trumpet player Jacob Batchelder winning a 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists Competition award and bass trombonist Joshua Gentile being one of two of 22 students around the world selected to participate in the JAS Academy this summer.
This weekend’s festival will allow middle school and high school players from Seattle, Spokane and Tri-Cities to come to Ellensburg and play and learn from some of the best college jazz musicians in the country.
In that same spirit of learning, the college players will have a chance to sit down with professional guest artist Akiko Tsuruga from New York City.
The weekend is both recital and clinics and all that jazz. It is open to the public.
“It features some of the best bands in the state. It’s a lot of local schools from the Yakima Valley and Kittitas County as well as the Seattle area, Spokane and as far south as the Tri-Cities,” CWU Director of Jazz Studies Brian Lawrence said.
“We’re all featuring six of the best clinicians from the Pacific Northwest to come in to work with the high school students in addition to our guest artist Akiko Tsuruga. It’s a good educational opportunity.”
Each band will perform for 30 minutes and each group will get a 30-minute clinic with a professional educator. Clinicians will give feedback in both performance and educational aspects.
The crown jewel of the weekend will be the blending of musical talents of Jazz Band I and Tsuruga on her B3 Hammond Organ.
“To bring in a world-class guest artist to work with our students is an amazing opportunity to work with someone that is working in New York City as a professional and playing with the best players in the world,” Lawrence said.
“She is playing with Jazz Band I and we actually got a chance to write a lot of the music she’ll perform. Four students and myself wrote all of the arrangements.”
Trumpet player Jacob Batchelder and trombone Joshua Gentile, both of which received international recognition recently. Zach Ohara and Moe Weisner also contributed to arrangements.