CWU volleyball semifinals

Ashley Kaufman (19), Kylie Thorne (20), Tia Andaya (1), Marianna Payne (18) and the Central Washington University volleyball team made their 10th West Regional and second semifinal appearances in a row.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

The seven-seed Central Washington University volleyball team's NCAA Division II West Regional Tournament semifinal run came to an end at the hands of third-seed Cal State Los Angeles Friday at Carver Gym in Bellingham.

The Wildcats fell 20-25, 15-25, 27-29 as the Golden Eagles held them to a .150 hitting percentage and out-blocked them 22-6.