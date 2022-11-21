The seven-seed Central Washington University volleyball team's NCAA Division II West Regional Tournament semifinal run came to an end at the hands of third-seed Cal State Los Angeles Friday at Carver Gym in Bellingham.
The Wildcats fell 20-25, 15-25, 27-29 as the Golden Eagles held them to a .150 hitting percentage and out-blocked them 22-6.
"Of course it's disappointing," said 27th-year Central Washington coach Mario Andaya, whose side (17-11 overall) reached its 10th West Regional and second semifinal in a row, in a CWU news release. "It's disappointing how we came out in the first two sets, and it's not from the effort, it never will be with this group: It's just executing a few things and being out of character a little bit."
Tia Andaya, a 5-foot, 9-inch setter/outside hitter of Ellensburg and Mario's daughter, Sydney Remsberg, a 5-foot-4 setter of Yakima, and Ashley Kaufman, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter of Hayden, Idaho, are set to return as seniors as none of the 16 Wildcats graduate in spring 2023.
"There are expectations for the program, which is nice to have, but it's always a difficult journey that we have to get ready for," Mario Andaya said. "We consistently put ourselves in positions to do something special, so that's all we can ask, and these kids did that this year, so I'm super proud of them."
Tia Andaya came away with five kills, 15 assists and six digs, Remsberg rung up a 16-assist, 10-dig double-double, Kaufman and Marianna Payne led the Wildcats with six respective kills, and Hannah Stires hustled for 12 digs.
Los Angeles (23-6) scored seven first-set points in a row to jump out 11-7 and, though Kylie Thorne's kill leveled it at 12, the Golden Eagles did not trail from there. LA led 16-7 in the second and, though Remsberg cut into it with an ace at 20-14, the Golden Eagles finished. Central trailed 24-22 in the third, but the Golden Eagles got the final point they needed.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Central Washington women's basketball team improved to 4-0 overall with an 87-76 come-from-behind win against Westminster Saturday in Salt Lake City.
The Wildcats showed out in the fourth, upholding what they've been doing all season, outscoring the Griffins (2-2) with a 25-13 run in the frame, and a Samantha Bowman jumper put Central up for good with 7:16 left. Back-to-back Malia Smith 3-pointers followed by a Valerie Huerta jumper put the Crimson and Black up by double digits with 4:07 left, and the Wildcats cruised from there.
Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center from Zillah, led with 36 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and five blocks for her fourth double-double in as many tries this winter. Huerta went for 18 points, Asher Cai came away with 14 points, and Malia Smith put in nine points off the bench.
Central shot 45.2% from the floor and 29% from three point land but went 80% from the free throw line.
"This was a great game for us," said sixth-year Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley in a CWU news release. "Westminster is a great team with great players. They made us pay for our mistakes in the first half. Proud of our group for their resilience to make adjustments, fight through adversity, pull out a gritty win. Sam came up huge all game long, Sunny's performance in the second half gave us a big lift, and Malia two threes down the stretch gave us the breathing room we needed to pull this one out. Regardless of the outcome these are the type of games you love to play to prepare us for the GNAC."
Next for Central is the Regis Thanksgiving Classic in Denver, the first game of which comes against No. 20 Colorado School of Mines (2-1) scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and the second against Regis (3-1) set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
Mines beat the Wildcats 61-56 in their first-ever meeting Nov. 17, 2017 in Golden, Colo., while Central ran away from Regis 96-60 in their very first meeting Nov. 17, 2007, in Seattle.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Central Washington University men's basketball team found itself on the short end of a 57-51 contest Saturday at Cal State Los Angeles.
"LA's defensive style made it tough on us offensively tonight," said fifth-year Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta in a CWU news release. "We must be better at not turning the ball over. We gave ourselves a chance late by battling back in the game but couldn't capitalize by making our free throws."
The Golden Eagles (2-3 overall) led 9-7 early in the first half but, as Camron McNeil's layups and Landis Spivey's 3-pointer helped Central (1-3) trail 16-14 at 7:25, LA led 24-20 at intermission.
Where the Wildcats lost 11 turnovers and committed seven fouls before the break, the Golden Eagles opened the latter half with a 9-4 run. Samaad Hector and McNeil answered with 3s to trail by five, but LA junior guard Deuce Walker's layup extended his side's lead to 42-32 with 12:04 left. Central pulled to within three a 47-44 with a 12-5 run, and McNeil jumper made it one at 3:18, but four points from Golden Eagles sophomore guard Dominic Escobar and Walker's clutch defensive rebound sealed the deal.
Escobar, of Coachella Valley, Calif., led all scorers with 17 points and six boards as LA shot 37.7% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown.
McNeil, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., came away with 13 points and five rebounds, Colby Gennett went for 10 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Banks cleaned the glass a team-high seven times.
The Wildcats shot 39.2% from the field and 36.4% from the stripe for 28 bench points and 22 points in the paint against 18 turnovers and 17 fouls in all.
Next for Central is a pair of Northwest Nazarene Thanksgiving Classic games in Nampa, Idaho, the first a first-time meeting with Midwestern State (0-3) scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 25 and the second with Azusa Pacific, against which Central is 1-1 since 2012, at 1 p.m. Nov. 26.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Central Washington University men's and women's cross country teams ran to 19th and 25th in their respective 10k and 6k NCAA Division II West Regionals, the Wildcats' season finale Saturday at Amend Park in Billings, Mont.
The men's team picked up 529 points with an average time of 33 minutes, 40.86 seconds as Ty Savely, a sophomore of Mission Viejo, Calif. (70th, 32:15.98) led Jack Pratapas (107th, 33:20.41), Garrett Hough (115th, 33:34.46), Shawn Clough (123rd, 34:04.10), Shun Yamaguchi (139th, 35:09.34), and Kelvin Kipchirchir (150th, 38:28.23).
The women (755) averaged 24:23:98 in their 6k as Rosie Melville, a sophomore of Lamont (140th, 24:23.98) crossed the finish line before Zoie Mastin (148th, 24:33.71), Tailer Cochran (153rd, 24:44.50), Kelli Heim (25:04.99), Olivia Wyatt (25:13.07), Lauren Thompson (25:41.97) and Madison Thompson (25:47:20).
"People gave some big efforts in very cold and windy conditions," said Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson in a CWU news release. "Ty led the way again for the men to move up significantly from his regional finish last year. Rosie was the leader on the women's side, with a fairly tight grouping to follow. Big races as well for Jack Pratapas to be our No. 2 today, and for Kelli Heim on the ladies side to be in the top five."
Chico State's men (48) and Stanislaus State's women (91) went first in their fields.
Casey Bennett of Tacoma and Meredith Massey of Kennewick are the only of Central's 27 men's and women's harriers set to graduate in spring 2023.
WOMEN'S RUGBY
In its latest close contest with Life University, the Central Washington University women's rugby team fell 19-23 to the Running Eagles in a D1 Elite Semifinal on Saturday.
"That was a heck of a semifinal," said second-year Wildcats coach Matthew Ramirez in a CWU news release as Central finished the fall 4-4 overall. "Again, a close game that gave us opportunities to and chances to win but we just couldn't put that last phase together. The game aside, I can look back and be proud of so many things that happened this fall season. The team is young, and to see them come together in such a small amount of time was unreal."
The Running Eagles (4-2), headed to the Dec. 3 championship, led 10-0 at the break but endured a 19-point second-half Wildcats run including tries from Malia Ili, Madison Hadden and Tessa Hann, and Kai Brandt-Templeton's pair of conversions.
Hadden, a 5-foot, 4-inch senior scrum half/wing of Littleton, Colo., Shona Kennedy, a 5-foot-6 graduate loose forward of Westport, Ireland, and Keia Mae Sagapolu, a 5-foot-6 graduate prop of Tacoma, are the only outbound Wildcats in the 30-player roster.
"We'll miss our seniors, but they know they made a mark on the program as it continues to grow in the right direction," Ramirez said. "Time to heal up, keep on recruiting and prepare for 7s in the spring."