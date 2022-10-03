Tre'Jon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns as the Central Washington University football team harried homecoming Lone Star Conference rival Eastern New Mexico 45-17 Saturday in Portales, New Mexico, according to a CWU news release.
"I was very pleased with tonight's performance, and really happy with the group," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. "Especially coming off of a bye week, I thought we operated well. Travel is really tough, and the guys probably had as good a performance to start the game as we've seen."
Central improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 Lone Star with its third win in a row as the Greyhounds (1-4, 0-3) dropped their fourth game in as many weekends.
"Tre'Jon keeps showing up and putting on great performances," Fisk said. "I thought our offensive line did a great job, defensively Eastern New Mexico can throw a lot at you."
Quincy Glasper had a solid night, throwing for 266 yards on 13 completions for a touchdown and an interception. On the ground, he tacked on two rushing touchdowns.
"Quincy keeps getting better and better — it's important to remember that he really didn't start until the mid-point of last season, and each week we've seen him grow and improve," Fisk said. "I'm proud of all of our guys, getting a road win on homecoming."
Demonte Horton led Wildcat receivers with four catches for 77 yards, Marcus Cook his lone reception 67 yards for a score, and Darius Morrison made three grabs for 42 yards.
Brett Accimus led the Wildcats with seven tackles, Jahleel Breland and Patrick Rogers both made six stops, Breland forced a fumble that Accimus recovered, and Sean Gordon and Dominic Wieburg split a sack.
Glasper opened scoring with a five-yard run and Jude Mullette made the first of his six extra points for a 7-0 lead with 8:50 left in the first quarter before Glasper ran 10 yards for another score after Breland and Accimus' takeaway to put the Wildcats up 14-10 at 5:37.
Eastern missed a field goal left, Henderson ran 33 yards to lead 21-0 at 9:45 in the second, and Glasper and Cook connected for a 67-yard house call and a 28-0 influence at 8:21 to intermission.
Greyhound sophomore quarterback Mario Sanchez and junior wide receiver Asa Wondeh broke the shutout, however, with a six-yard pass-and-catch to trail 28-7 at 2:50, and Eastern turned a Glasper pick into a 47-yard field goal from sophomore Cooper Hamilton to trail 28-10 at the break.
Henderson punched it in with a two-yard touchdown run and Central led 35-10 at 7:06 in the third, and Eastern sophomore running back Howard Russell broke free 75 yards to pay dirt to shrink the Wildcat lead to 35-17 at 13:10 in the fourth. Henderson dashed 28 yards up the middle for a 42-17 lead with 6:52 left, and Mullette finished the fireworks with a 26-yard field goal.
Central, tied with Texas A&M-Kingsville (5-0, 3-0) and Angelo State (5-0, 3-0) atop the Lone Star, is scheduled for its own homecoming against Western Oregon (1-4, 0-3 and a loser of three in a row after falling 30-7 to visiting Angelo State Saturday) at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
The Wildcats have beaten the Wolves three times in a row and are 36-11 against them since 1987.
Women's soccer doubles up Saint Martin's for first GNAC win
After giving up an early goal, Jordan Bartlow, Payton Lindell and the Central Washington University women's soccer team answered with two in a row to put away Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin's 2-1 Saturday in Lacey, according to a CWU news release.
Bartlow, a 5-foot, 3-inch sophomore midfielder of Arlington, and Lindell, a 5-foot, 6-inch freshman defender of Washougal, scored in the respective 20th and 41st minutes to help their Wildcats (2-5-3 overall, 1-3-2 GNAC) net the Saints (3-5-1, 1-4-1) for the eighth time in a row and the 21st in 28 tries since 2007.
St. Martin's freshman forward Maria Pagnotta jumped at a third-minute scoring opportunity as Central failed to clear a long throw-in from sophomore midfielder Mia Fleming that bounced around the box, but the Wildcats took three shots on goal in the 15th and 16th minutes and forced three saves.
Teryn Mendez crossed a Saints turnover to Bartlow, who sent the ball into the back of the net for the tie, and a loose ball ended up at Lindell's feet 18 yards from the goal so she dribbled, struck the ball left-footed and lifted it up and in.
St. Martin's took seven second-half shots as Kassandra Jaggard finished with a save, and six of the Wildcats' 11 shots approached the goal to the Saints' 2 of 15.
Lindell took two shots as 10 Central players had at least one attempt, and Jaggard, a sophomore of San Diego, junior defender Maggie McBroom of Vancouver and freshman defender Annelise Bauman of East Wenatchee played all 90 minutes.
The Wildcats, 1-0-2 in their last three, are scheduled for another week on the road with a matchup Thursday at Seattle Pacific (6-3-1, 4-2 after a 1-0 loss Saturday at 6-1-3, 5-0-1 GNAC leader Western Washington) and Oct. 8 at Northwest Nazarene (6-1-3, 4-0-2 after a scoreless tie Saturday at 4-2-4, 1-2-3 Western Oregon.)
Central is 6-29-4 against Seattle Pacific and 25-12-1 against Northwest Nazarene since 2002.
Le Gore, Savely Lead Wildcat women, men at Whitman Open
The Central Washington University men's and women's cross country teams ran in the Whitman Open Saturday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla, according to a CWU news release.
Beatrice Le Gore, a freshman of Vancouver, and Ty Savely, a sophomore of Mission Viejo, Calif., led the Wildcats in the women's 6,000-meter run and the men's 8,000, respectively.
"Because we are between two bigger meets, this week was more of a controlled training effort for the varsity squads," Central coach Kevin Adkisson said. "They executed very well as a whole, and after running a controlled tempo for most of the race, were able to pick up a lot of spots in the 2000m."
Le Gore, in her first race as a Wildcat, finished 14th in 25 minutes, 17.59 seconds and averaged 6:47 per mile behind first-place senior Kaylin Sheley of NCAA Division I Eastern Washington (22:41.96). Zoie Mastin (15th, 25:19.58), Madison Thompson (29th, 27:00.87), Olivia Wyatt (30th, 27:02.27), Kaitlin Creeger (32nd, 27:39.36), Tailer Cochran (34th, 28:14.78), Kaleigh Dalrymple (35th, 28:14.88), Lauren Thompson (36th, 28:26.55) and Grace Howard (37th, 28:26.89) completed the side.
On the men's side, Savely ran to ninth (27:13.79, a pace of 5:29 per mile) as Division-III Puget Sound sophomore Ben Kerr (26:37.8) led the pack. Shawn Clough (12th, 27:22.4), Zack Sundt (20th, 28:25.29), Jack Pratapas (23rd, 28:38.67), Kelvin Kipchirchir (28th, 29:13.27), Lorenzo Anguiano (29th, 29:15.36), Shun Yamaguchi (30th, 29:19.38), Spencer Solvberg (36th, 29:57.15) and Ian Engdahl (44th, 32:06.74) followed.
"Beatrice was very impressive in her first race in a Wildcat jersey," Adkisson said. "She will be a solid addition to the varsity team in the meets ahead. Ty did a fantastic job to crack the top 10, moving up about ten places in the final mile to lead the guys."
Overall, the women came up fifth of five with 111 points to Eastern Washington (22) while the men (80) went fourth of four behind Division-III Whitworth (43).
Central heads next to the Lewis-Clark State Warrior Invitational scheduled for Oct. 8 in Lewiston, Idaho.
Women's rugby falls to Victoria in season opener
The Central Washington University women's rugby team headed north for its first matchup of the year against the University of Victoria Saturday in Canada, but the Vikings got the better of the Wildcats 27-12 in a physical match, according to a CWU news release.
"For the prep time we had, I was very pleased with the continuity and phase play we put together," Central coach Matthew Ramirez said. "Seven Wildcats made their debut today, and to step up against a team like UVIC was a tall challenge that was handled very well by the young group."
The Wildcats (0-1 overall) started fast in the first 20 minutes, spending a majority of time parked in the Vikings' 22m, but couldn't cross the line. Victoria (1-0) used its pace and led 22-0 at halftime.
Central cleaned up some early handling errors and maintained possession as the forwards went to work resulting in Keia Mae Sagapolu, a graduate prop of Tacoma, finding a gap and scoring in front of the posts and first-year Wildcat Jessica Postle making the conversion to bring the score to 22-7.
A yellow card to the Vikes was advantageous for Central as junior loose forward Tessa Hann crossed over and brought the score to 22-12. The comeback was halted, however, as Victoria capped the scoring in the final seconds to end the game 27-12.
"I thought that Malia Ili set the tone with plenty of positive tackles and strong carries in her debut for the 'Cats," Ramirez said. "Faiane Eteuini showcased some great athletic ability at center and attacked the line repeatedly. Jessica Postle also made the most of her debut with multiple linebreaks and big hits."
The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Penn State, against which they're 2-2-1 since 2015, Wednesday at University Park before they head to their first-ever meeting with Navy (2-1) Oct. 8 in Annapolis, Md.