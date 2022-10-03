Henderson

Central Washington University redshirt sophomore running back Tre'Jon Henderson ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns Saturday at Eastern New Mexico.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Tre'Jon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns as the Central Washington University football team harried homecoming Lone Star Conference rival Eastern New Mexico 45-17 Saturday in Portales, New Mexico, according to a CWU news release.

"I was very pleased with tonight's performance, and really happy with the group," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. "Especially coming off of a bye week, I thought we operated well. Travel is really tough, and the guys probably had as good a performance to start the game as we've seen."

