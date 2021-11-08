Central Washington volleyball sweeps Alaska Anchorage on Alumni Night By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Everybody loves an Alumni Night upset.The Central Washington University volleyball team shut out Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Alaska Anchorage 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 in front of 672 onlookers Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.The Wildcats (13-7 overall, 9-5 GNAC) avenged a 3-2 Oct. 7 road loss to the Seawolves (17-9, 10-4), beat them for the first time in four tries since April 21 and for the 19th time in 40 head-to-head dating back to 2002, pulled off their second sweep in a row and their eighth of the fall, won their third consecutive GNAC game and stayed perfect through 10 home games.Sydney Remsberg and Tia Andaya led a team effort with 17 and 14 respective assists, Ashley Kaufman landed 12 kills, Hannah Stires hustled for 12 digs, Shaunessy Fisk dealt seven aces and Leanna Shymanski blocked five shots. The Wildcats out-killed Anchorage 37-26, out-hit them .364 to .133 with 11 aces to three, out-blocked them 8-5, out-assisted them 36-23 and out-dug them 30-13.Seawolves junior right-side hitter Eve Stephens sparked her side with nine kills and four blocks, junior setter Ellen Floyd dished out 20 assists and a pair of aces, and freshman outside hitter Mahala Kaapuni swooped for three digs.Next for Central, fifth in the GNAC to No. 18 Western Washington (17-4, 13-1), Simon Fraser (17-5, 11-4), Anchorage (17-9, 10-4) and Seattle Pacific (13-8, 9-5) and seventh in the West Region with four regular-season games left, is a tilt at Saint Martin's (10-14, 3-11), which dropped its third contest in a row 3-1 at Simon Fraser Saturday, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Lacey.The Wildcats can sweep the Saints for the seventh time in a row and beat them for the 36th time in 38 head-to-head since 2002 after shutting them out Oct. 16 in Ellensburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Night Alaska Anchorage Ellen Floyd Sport Wildcat Ace Assist Hannah Stires Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Casey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to stateEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure Award Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter