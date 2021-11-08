Support Local Journalism


Everybody loves an Alumni Night upset.

The Central Washington University volleyball team shut out Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Alaska Anchorage 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 in front of 672 onlookers Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.

The Wildcats (13-7 overall, 9-5 GNAC) avenged a 3-2 Oct. 7 road loss to the Seawolves (17-9, 10-4), beat them for the first time in four tries since April 21 and for the 19th time in 40 head-to-head dating back to 2002, pulled off their second sweep in a row and their eighth of the fall, won their third consecutive GNAC game and stayed perfect through 10 home games.

Sydney Remsberg and Tia Andaya led a team effort with 17 and 14 respective assists, Ashley Kaufman landed 12 kills, Hannah Stires hustled for 12 digs, Shaunessy Fisk dealt seven aces and Leanna Shymanski blocked five shots.

The Wildcats out-killed Anchorage 37-26, out-hit them .364 to .133 with 11 aces to three, out-blocked them 8-5, out-assisted them 36-23 and out-dug them 30-13.

Seawolves junior right-side hitter Eve Stephens sparked her side with nine kills and four blocks, junior setter Ellen Floyd dished out 20 assists and a pair of aces, and freshman outside hitter Mahala Kaapuni swooped for three digs.

Next for Central, fifth in the GNAC to No. 18 Western Washington (17-4, 13-1), Simon Fraser (17-5, 11-4), Anchorage (17-9, 10-4) and Seattle Pacific (13-8, 9-5) and seventh in the West Region with four regular-season games left, is a tilt at Saint Martin's (10-14, 3-11), which dropped its third contest in a row 3-1 at Simon Fraser Saturday, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Lacey.

The Wildcats can sweep the Saints for the seventh time in a row and beat them for the 36th time in 38 head-to-head since 2002 after shutting them out Oct. 16 in Ellensburg.

