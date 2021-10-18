Central Washington volleyball sweeps St. Martin's, stays perfect at home BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Wildcats fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12) and sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kaufman (19) defend against St. Martin's redshirt junior right-sider Emily Gooding Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Central Washington freshman libero Kayla Skipworth serves against St. Martin's Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Central Washington redshirt freshman outside hitter Alyssa Smith (11), redshirt freshman middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert (16) and sophomore setter Tia Andaya (1) defend against St. Martin's freshman outside hitter Tia Allen (4) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt freshman outside hitter Alyssa Smith (11) and redshirt freshman Emma Daoud-Hebert (16) defend against a St. Martin's shot Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne (18) elevates for a shot against St. Martin's sophomore outside hitter Kylie Coon (22) and freshman middle blocker Jennifer Soha (21) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There's nothing like the Wildcats' home crowd.The Central Washington University volleyball team beat Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival St. Martin's University 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 for its sixth sweep of the Saints in a row, got the better of St. Martin's for the 35th time in 37 meetings since 2002, improved to 8-0 at Nicholson Pavilion and started a new two-game win streak in a Dig Pink breast cancer awareness game Saturday in Ellensburg."A 3-0 sweep against an opponent like that, I love it, because you're really showing what value you have or what strengths you have over that opponent," said Wildcats coach Mario Andaya after Central (10-5 overall, 6-3 GNAC) won for the fifth time its last seven games and sent the Saints (7-11, 1-8) to their sixth loss in a row. "We're not letting down our guard, and I thought we were a little bit stronger on some things, and we were able to get out of here with a sweep. We have to see them again at thei place, which could be different, but it's okay as long as we get the 'W.'" The Wildcats and St. Martin's tied 7-7 in the first set before Central led 17-13 and forced a timeout, but the Saints came right back and forced a Wildcats timeout trailing by a point at 23-22. Tia Andaya's tap-kill from the top-right of the net to shallow left, however, was the finisher.Central and St. Martin's tied 2-2 in the second before the Wildcats jumped out 8-3 and drew Saints time, and Andaya smacked the final point, this time from left to right, for the final point. The Wildcats and Saints tied 3-3, 4-4 and 6-6 in the third before St. Martin's freshman outside hitter Tia Allen's serve sailed long out the back of the Central side and the sweep was complete.Marianna Payne led the Wildcats with eight kills, Ashley Kaufman and Hannah Stires both dealt a pair of aces, Emma Daoud-Hebert blocked nine shots, Andaya and Sydney Remsberg served 15 and 12 respective assists, and Stires hustled for 11 digs."Sydney's one of the best players that we have, by far," Mario Andaya said. "She brings leadership, she brings athleticism to the setter position, and she can flat out hit the ball. She's a key to this thing, for sure."Next for the Wildcats is a GNAC game at Simon Fraser (12-4, 6-3), which beat Seattle Pacific 3-1 for its fourth win in a row Saturday but fell to Central in straight sets Sept. 25 in Ellensburg, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Burnaby, B.C."The GNAC is so demanding geographically: We're going all the way to Alaska and we're coming all the way to Boise and Salem, then you go from Boise to Ellensburg in one trip: We've got to win some road games — everybody does," said Andaya, whose Wildcats are 1-3 away from home. "We go to Bellingham against Western Washington after Simon Fraser next week." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mario Andaya Sydney Remsberg St. Martin Sport Timeout Win Streak Central Wildcat Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayOct. 13 blotter: Feces and note left in mailboxWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a business Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter