The Wildcat basketball women's Great Northwest Athletic Conference race to the top continues with a pair of games at Alaska Fairbanks.
Central Washington University (13-4 overall and second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference at 6-2 behind 12-1, 4-1 Western Washington) is scheduled to face the Nanooks at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — rescheduled from Jan. 8 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols — and at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Alaska Airlines Gymnasium, both of which will air on the Alaska Nanooks Athletics YouTube page.
The Wildcats are winners of eight in a row, off to their best start since they opened 13-4 overall, finished 17-10, 7-9 and missed the postseason in 2006-07, and can match the longest streak in their NCAA Division II history (nine) set the same season.
"I wouldn't say we have a special celebration for every game," said Central redshirt senior guard Kizzah Maltezo of Honokaa, Hawaii, who leads GNAC scorers with 20 points per game as redshirt senior forward Kassidy Malcolm (17.5) is second and redshirt junior center Samantha Bowman (16.3 points and a conference-high 15.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks) is fourth to Saint Martin's junior forward Claire Dingus (17.1). "We just celebrate the win and we head onto the next. We don't really think about the streak, we just focus on the game ahead of us and keep on rolling to the next."
Central is also 26-10 against Fairbanks since 2003, having taken the last seven head-to-head since 2017.
The Wildcats outscore opponents 73.1 points (No. 1 in the GNAC) to 65.8 per game this winter with a conference-high 8.7 3-pointers per game.
"We make a gameday Boomerang on our CWU WBB Instagram every gameday, whether home or away," Maltezo said. "I also have a ritual with assistant coach Lexie Bland where she records me making a half-court shot every gameday."
Just prior to the trip north, Central split its season series with Northwest Nazarene (11-5, 5-3) 71-65 at home in front of 356 spectators Saturday after falling 61-59 Dec. 11, 2021, in Nampa, Idaho, and improved to 9-29 against the Nighthawks since 2003 as it broke a seven-game head-to-head skid.
The Wildcats and Northwest Nazarene exchanged eight leads and five ties as Maltezo (four assists, four steals and three rebounds) and 6-foot-3-inch Northwest Nazarene sophomore forward Nyalam Thabach led all scorers with 19 respective points, and Bowman landed her 12th double-double with 15 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals.
Malcolm, 5-foot-11, of Ellensburg (11 points, seven rebounds and an assist) became the 14th Central women's player to eclipse 1,000 career points, and she's the sixth with at least 1,000 points and 500 or more rebounds.
She did it against Thabach's seven rebounds and an assist on 7-for-14 shooting and 5-of-8 from the line, and helped to keep the Nighthawks' paint points advantage (36-32) close.
Central outshot Northwest Nazarene .419-.407 from the field and outhustled the Nighthawks 19 points to 16 off of turnovers, but Northwest Nazarene countered .250-.167 from 3-point range, .824-.609 from the stripe, 10-9 on second-chance points, 35-16 off the bench and 10-5 on fast breaks.
Nighthawks sophomore forward Clare Eubanks of Pasco, freshman guard Ashlynn Sylve of Yakima and junior guard Jordan Pinson of El Paso, Texas, all scored 10 points each.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 71, NORTHWEST NAZARENE 65
Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg
NWN 18 19 12 16 — 65
CWU 21 17 19 14 — 71
SCORING — Northwest Nazarene (11-5, 5-3): Nyalam Thabach 19, Clare Eubanks 10, Ashlynn Sylve 10, Jordan Pinson 10, Lydia Nieto 6, Teagan Thurman 4, Emma Clark 2, Cami Knishka 2, Kate Clark 2. 3-pointers — 3 (Pinson 2, Nieto). Totals 24 14-17 65. Central Washington (13-4, 6-2): Kizzah Maltezo 19, Samantha Bowman 15, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Brinley Hagemeier 8, Valerie Huerta 7, Claire Heitschmidt 5, Tori Maeda 3, Cassidy Gardner 3. 3-pointers — 5 (Huerta 2, Maeda, Maltezo, Gardner). Totals 26 14-23 71.