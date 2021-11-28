Central Washington women's basketball heads into GNAC play with best start in three years BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Nov 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Wildcats redshirt sophomore guard Jenna Troy (32) works the perimeter against Westminster College Friday at Nicholson Pavilion. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior forward Kassidy Malcolm (24) defends against Metropolitan State Denver senior forward Allie Navarette (31) Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats redshirt senior forward Kassidy Malcolm (24) shoots a free throw against Westminster College Friday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. Redshirt junior center Samantha Bowman (23), redshirt senior forward Kassidy Malcolm (24) and the Wildcats are 4-2 overall entering Great Northwest Conference action. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Metropolitan State Denver got away in the Wildcats' Central Washington Tournament finale Saturday, but Kassidy Malcolm and Central are ready for their Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener Thursday at Seattle Pacific.Malcolm, a 5-foot-11-inch redshirt senior forward and Ellensburg High School graduate, scored 21 points against the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Roadrunners Saturday after her 25-point performance in Central's tournament opener against Westminster College (Salt Lake City) (1-3), also of the RMAC, Friday, the Wildcats' first game at Nicholson Pavilion in 259 days.She's third in scoring average at 15 points behind Kizzah Maltezo (18.5) and Samantha Bowman (16.8), and the Wildcats (4-2 overall) are off to their best start since they opened 6-0 in 2018-19. Central outscores opponents 70-68 per game so far, out-shoots them from deep (.333-.269) and from the free throw line (.728-.657), and out-rebounds (39-35), out-assists (16-14) and out-blocks (4-2) them as they go.Metropolitan State Denver (4-1), however, shot .583 from the field to the Wildcats' .275 Saturday and beat Central for the fourth time in four tries since 2012, 76-54.The Wildcats scored 16 points off of turnovers, but the Roadrunners turned in 36 bench points and 50 points in the paint. Malcolm paired her 21 points with eight rebounds and a steal, and Bowman followed with 12 points and 16 boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal.Central avenged a 78-71 Nov. 19 Northwest Nazarene University Classic loss to Westminster Friday and beat the Griffins for the first time in three attempts since Nov. 15, 2019.Malcolm shot 7-of-10 from the field, 3-for-3 from downtown and 8-for-9 from the free throw line with six rebounds and an assist, Maltezo rang up 23 points with six assists, three steals and a rebound, and Bowman and Jenna Troy put in 13 and 10 respective points as Central came away with 22 points off turnovers to Westminster's 11.The Wildcats play at Seattle Pacific (3-4), which beat Westminster 70-60 in its Central Washington Tournament finale Saturday to snap a four-game skid, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and fans can watch it live on the SPU Sports YouTube channel.Central has beaten the Falcons five times in a row by an average of 12 points since February 1, 2018, but Seattle Pacific has taken 28 of 36 head-to-head since Jan. 18, 2003. 