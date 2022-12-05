CWU women

Tori Maeda (14), Samantha Bowman (23) and the Central Washington University women's basketball team are off to their best start since 2006-07.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University women’s basketball team is off to its best start in 16 years.

The first-time Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Wildcats (7-1 overall, 2-0 GNAC), back from their first NCAA Division II West Region Tournament semifinal, are as good as they’ve been since they opened 9-1 in 2006-07.


Tags

Recommended for you