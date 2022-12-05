The Central Washington University women’s basketball team is off to its best start in 16 years.
The first-time Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Wildcats (7-1 overall, 2-0 GNAC), back from their first NCAA Division II West Region Tournament semifinal, are as good as they’ve been since they opened 9-1 in 2006-07.
Central’s third win in a row and fifth victory by at least 19 points came 74-54 against rival St. Martin’s (Lacey) before a crowd of 377 Saturday at Ellensburg High School, according to a CWU news release.
"I'm happy with how we competed in the first half,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We showed intensity and consistency defensively, and were able to rebound well out of it. Offensively, I liked the pace we played with in the first half and how we shared the ball. However, the next step is to do all those things consistently for 40 minutes."
Valerie Huerta, a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore point guard of Whittier, Calif., led with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 4-of-5 from 3-point range with four rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Wildcats hustled ahead 21-6 through a quarter, 44-16 at halftime and 60-38 through three.
Asher Cai, a 5-foot-9 freshman shooting guard of Colfax (18 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal) and Samantha Bowman, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior center of Zillah (17 points and 15 rebounds on 5-of-6 from the free throw line with four assists and two steals) improved Central's scoring averages to 80 points for and 66 against.
Sophomore forward Rian Clear of Pullman sparked the Saints (3-6, 0-2) with 14 points and three rebounds while junior guard Anjel Galbraith went for 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Saint Martin’s outplayed the Wildcats 9-6 off of turnovers and 11-7 on fast breaks, but Central outperformed the Saints 13-10 on second-chance points, 12-9 off the bench and 34-22 in the paint.
Next for the Wildcats is a first-time meeting with Lincoln (Oakland, Calif.) scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page from Yakima Valley Community College.