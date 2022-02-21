CLE ELUM — With Cle Elum being the gateway to the West Side, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce added a key piece to business expansion or just plain business practices with the addition of Stephanie Bohman.
Bohman is the new Outreach and Economic Advancement director.
“I will connect with new and established businesses and find new ways as to how the chamber can support their business,” said Bohman, who grew up in Alaska, moved to Kittitas County 2013. “I like the idea of cross networking with businesses helping businesses.
“My job is about connecting with everything Upper County from Cle Elum all the way up to Snoqualmie.”
Bohman was a successful business in Wasilla, Alaska and is currently the Upper County Rotary Club president elect.
“We have Lunch and Learn and Rise and Shine programs and those are times when we highlight different business owners and what they can do with their dream in the community,” she said. “I like cross networking, helping businesses help each other by bringing them into the community.
“My job is to be out creating a relationship with the business owners, talking to them, getting to know them. The chamber has a lot of programs that support small businesses, anywhere from people that are thinking about creating a business to established businesses looking to do more.”
She has an opportunity introduce the resources the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has to offer and help cross promote opportunities.
“I might see somebody that comes in saying they’d like to try something, and I can, ‘I know somebody that’s been doing that for a few years,’ and I can connect them,” Bohman said. “Our objective is to make it where your business thrives.”
Schedule of March events:
Lunch and Learn: March 2 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Business Development Center, 216 N Pennsylvania Ave, in Cle Elum.
Presenter Bruce Simpson will share demographics of Central Washington University students, explain why internships are so important and show how to create meaningful recruiting relationships with students and faculty.
114th Annual Awards Gala: The event is March 10 at the Lodge at Suncadia Resort, 3600 Suncadia Trail, Cle Elum, beginning at Winners of the Chamber Business Awards will be announced, dinner and more.
Tickets are available at the Ellensburg Visitor Center at 609 N Main Street.