Lisa Young as the city of of Ellensburg's new human resources director.

Young brings a significant amount of human resources experience from Kittitas County where she worked for almost 22 years, most recently as the county’s human resources director.

Young lives locally and brings comprehensive human resources experience to the city team.

“We’re delighted to add Lisa Young to our city leadership team. Her skill set and experience, combined with her people-centered approach will serve our employees and the community well,” Ellensburg city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey said.

Young will replace former human resources director Cindy Smith, who retired after 12 years with the city.

