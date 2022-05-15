The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball team will begin its Class 2B regional run Saturday.
The Warriors (16-6 overall) shut out Columbia (Burbank) 22-0 in five innings for the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference’s third regional spot May 14 at Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco and, as the 12th regional seed, are scheduled to see fifth-seeded Northwest Christian (18-3) of the Northeast Conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at Adna Middle/High School in Chehalis.
The winner will advance to face the (4) Napavine/(13) Colfax winner in the second regional round at a time to be determined that afternoon at the same site.
Cle Elum-Roslyn, a winner of four of its last five games outscoring opponents by an average of 10-5 this spring, pursues its first state championship in its latest run since it reached the Class 1A opening round in 2013 and its ninth since it got that far in 1993.
The Crusaders, also in search of their first title, are in for the 18th time since their Class 2B first-round appearance in 1974.
The EWAC third seed Warriors did as they pleased against eighth-seeded Columbia (7-12) in the third-/fourth-place game, scoring 11 first-inning runs and eight in the second. Cole Singer batted 2-for-2, scored three times, drove in two more and walked, Joel Kelly (1-3) doubled, came home twice, plated four, walked and stole a pair of bases, Max Dearing (3-5) doubled twice for three runs and three RBI and stole a base, Koen Stagner (1-1) got home twice, plated two and stole three bases, and Keegan Wilder (2-3) scored twice with two RBI.
Micah Narte pitched a complete game for the win against two hits and two walks as he struck out five.
Tri-Cities Prep senior Tyler Harper one-hit Cle Elum-Roslyn, however, in a 10-0 six-inning semifinal as he pitched a complete game, walked Clay Titus and struck out four in the semifinals Saturday in Pasco.
The second-seeded Jaguars (17-4), who beat fourth seed Warden for the EWAC crown Saturday, scored five in the semifinal fifth and, though the Warriors held them to four hits, Cle Elum-Roslyn left three runners stranded as Kelly went 1-for-3 with a double.
Dearing threw four innings for the loss against three hits, seven runs – two earned – and four walks as he struck out two.
EASTERN WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
THIRD-/FOURTH-PLACE GAME
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 22, COLUMBIA 0 (5 innings)
Saturday at Tri-Cities Prep, in Pasco
COL 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 9
CER (11) 8 1 2 x – 22 18 2
BATTING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 3 R; Tristan Bogart 0-1; Cole Singer 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB; Trey Tolen-Chave 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Max Dearing 3-5, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB; Clay Titus 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2 R; Philip Mosiman 0-1; Dominick Johnson 0-2; Joshua Pickett 1-2, R; Koen Stagner 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Justin Brunette 0-1, R, BB; Keegan Wilder 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kayden Ruzicka 1-1. PITCHING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Micah Narte (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K.
SEMIFINALS
TRI-CITIES PREP 10, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 0 (6 innings)
Saturday at Tri-Cities Prep, in Pasco
CER 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 6
TCP 1 0 1 0 5 3 – 10 4 2
BATTING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Caleb Bogart 0-3; Cole Singer 0-3; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2B; Max Dearing 0-2; Clay Titus 0-1, BB; Sam Dearing 0-2; Dominick Johnson 0-2; Koen Stagner 0-2; Tristan Bogart 0-2. PITCHING – Cle Elum-Roslyn: Max Dearing 4 IP, 3 H, 7 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K; Koen Stagner IP, H, 3 R (ER), 3 BB, K.