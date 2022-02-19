Junior guard Luke Chafin (5), junior forward Joel Kelly (11), junior guard Jett Favero (15), senior guard Cole Singer (10), senior center Gage Ellison (44) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team will open Class 2B regionals against Northwest Christian (Colbert) Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima.
The Warrior boys will begin their first state playoff run in 21 years in a loser-out Class 2B regional against Northwest Christian (Colbert).
Twelfth-seeded Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-2 overall), which last reached the first round of state in Class 1A in 2000-01, is scheduled to see 13-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (15-9) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima.
The winner will play at Saturday's fourth-seeded Brewster (18-5)/fifth seed Morton-White Pass (16-6) loser in a first-round elimination game at 7:15 p.m. March 2.
The Warriors run through opponents by 23.7 points per game (66.9-43.2) this winter as Joel Kelly (15.6 points and 13.4 rebounds), Luke Chafin (15 points), Gage Ellison (12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds) and Cole Singer (10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds) average double-digit scoring.
Northwest Christian features 6-foot-5-inch senior forward Connor Marcy and 5-foot-7-inch senior guard Aidan Tibbetts.
In the EWAC Tournament championship Feb. 19 at River View High School in Finley, however, Cle Elum-Roslyn could not bring down East winner Columbia (Burbank).
The Coyotes (21-1) outscored the Warriors 35-24 in the second and third quarters and won their eighth game in a row, 56-50.
Kelly led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 3-for-4 from free throw line with eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist, and Chafin joined in with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a pair of free throws, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.