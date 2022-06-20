It was the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one this weekend for Upper County seniors.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School Class of 2022 celebrated the culmination of its high school experience Saturday at the Walter Strom Middle School gymnasium, with over 50 graduates gathering with family, staff and of course, each other to look back on their achievements and reflect on the memories they created.
As he addressed the class, CERHS Principal Brett Simpson noted most of the graduates will be making the transition to living on their own at some point throughout the summer.
“Change can be scary, but change can also be exciting and invigorating,” he said to the graduates. “Whatever you do after high school, be sure to do it for you. Do something that makes you feel happy and alive. Do something that fills your bucket. Remember, when you take time to fill someone else’s bucket, you are filling your bucket, too. How awesome is that!”
Simpson, who is transitioning to a teaching position within the district next year, said in his address that the move was his way of filling his bucket as he watches his own kids grow.
“For some, facing the unknowns of tomorrow or Monday is frightening,” he said. “For others, you are ready to make your change to life after high school. Either way, don’t forget those that helped you get to this point. After the ceremony, take a moment to thank those that helped throughout the years and especially those that you have reached out to most recently. Don’t lose sight of these people. They will continue to be there in the future if and when you need something.”
A GROUP OF LEADERS
The CERHS Class of 2022 is remarkable in that it boasts three valedictorians, Heath Montgomery, Amanda Board and Jesus Zamora Ochoa. In his address to the class, Montgomery thanked his family for its support along the path of his journey to graduation and told the graduates that the ceremony marks an important milestone in all their lives.
“We are here to celebrate our past and embrace the future,” he said of the event. “While we have learned a lot from our years in high school, many of us will remember these years not for what we learned but for the core memories and lifelong friendships that we made along the way.”
Board said her path to success would not have been possible if not for the support of the entire community as a whole, including the involvement, class spirit, and compassion of the class of 2022.
“I believe that there is no better class that could have bounced back from COVID like us,” she said to the graduates. “Our parents must have done something right. We have set high expectations for younger classmen, as well as built new ones like bringing back field day for our last year of high school. Also, we were definitely robbed of winning homecoming week when we were sophomores. But all of these traditions, prom, homecoming, and senior nights, we will leave behind cherished in our memories.”
Zamora Ochoa inspired his fellow graduates to think about the central figures they look up to in their lives who they feel are successful when they plan what they want to accomplish in the future.
“What’s important here is that these people are different from one another and that there isn’t one set way to be successful,” he said. “Success can be drinking enough water, going to bed early, getting that grade you worked so hard for, or it could be finally getting that promotion. What I’m trying to say is cherish the small victories. Enjoy them because they’re just as crucial to who we are today.”
Salutatorian Emily Hansen teared up when she addressed the graduates and reminisced on their years together.
“We as a class are extremely bonded,” she said of the group. “Growing up around you all has given me the opportunity to realize how little there is to be afraid of. And anxiety is merely a trick. You are all so welcoming, friendly, kind, inspirational, and of course, special. This group of young adults thrives together and we are now going to see them thrive on their own.”