CLE ELUM — Britni Carlson picked up money in two events, Fran Orozco-Marchand and Russell Cardoza both followed suit and the Cle Elum Roundup stormed back into the Columbia River Circuit schedule after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus.
Carlson nearly doubled her season circuit earnings in breakaway roping after her 2.0-second calf on Saturday night earned her the win and netted the Oregon cowgirl $1,172, which adds to the $1,473 she’s earned thus far this season. The winnings will push her to the top six of this week’s circuit standings.
Many of Cle Elum’s contestants use the Roundup — and many other circuit rodeos — to generate enough earnings to make the end-of-year circuit finals, held in late-October in Redmond, Oregon.
As a barrel racer, however, Carlson is the one to beat as she came into the weekend No. 1 in the Northwest — the Columbia River Circuit is comprised of Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho — and added another $560 for second in barrels. Her 17.98-second pattern was slightly behind eventual winner Matea Murphy’s 17.90. Murphy picked up $644.
Orozco-Marchand didn’t compete in Cle Elum on Saturday, however, Saturday’s bull riding and saddle bronc results ended exactly as they did with Friday’s performance. Orozco-Marchand was the lone bull rider to cover his bull — a 75-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Wired Bad — on Friday and Saturday’s day sheet of contestants went oh-fer, so Marchand cleared first place and ground money for his time in the chutes for $905.
He picked up another $705 for second in saddle bronc riding as he and winner Hayden Hall (76 on Summit’s Moose for $940) led the performance on Friday and similar to bull riding, no one covered their eight-second bronc ride on Saturday.
Orozco-Marchand was out of the top 12 in the circuit standings in both events but both paychecks should get him above that threshold.
Russell Cardoza came into this year trying to get back on track to master the circuit full of rodeos with the hopes of getting back in line for the National Finals Rodeo in a year. He left Cle Elum with two paychecks and a bit more momentum. The Terrebonne, Oregon, timed event cowboy had a 9.2-second calf in tie-down on Friday and that weathered the storm of many ropers who came close to knocking him off the top rung but failed to do just that. Cardoza’s time netted the roper $733, and with the $761 he picked up in team roping with Jeff Flenniken, he left Kittitas County with nearly $1,500.
The winning team — brothers Clayton and Chase Hansen — earned $920 for their 5.7-second steer in team roping.
Greg Schaffeld’s 4.5 second steer won the big man’s event. The steer wrestler left Cle Elum with $620.
The Roundup paid out nearly $20,000 which is slightly better that what it paid out the past two rodeos.