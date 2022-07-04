This year's Pioneer Days parade is certainly one for the history books.
The parade attracted one of the largest crowds in recent memory for an Upper County event, with attendees thronging each block of Main Street in Cle Elum for the procession.
The parade itself was also one that will be burnt into memory as one of the largest entry turnouts in the recent history of the event. The parade lasted 90 minutes, with local politicians, businesses, organizations, and festive residents getting in line to parade down Main Street.
“The event went great,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Matt Anderson said of the event. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather and it was a great crowd.”
With the amount of planning that went into the execution of the weekend as a whole, including coordinating the multiple markets, the basketball tournament, as well as the water fight and the performance of the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Club, Anderson said the parade went swimmingly.
“We wanted everything to go as efficiently as possible,” he said. “We went into the day with 72 parade entrants, and then we had some walk ins. At the end of the parade, I believe we had around 80 entrants.”
After the parade concluded, Anderson was talking to the proprietors of Mike’s Tavern, who told him it was the best parade the town has ever had.
“It was high fives around,” he said. “I was up there with the rest of the Chamber crew, and we couldn’t have been more pleased to have heard that. It made our day.”
With optimal weather for the event, Anderson said the massive turnout is clearly a sign of a return to normalcy for county events.
“People wanted to get out and have fun, have a nice parade, and kick off the weekend,” he said. “A lot of things broke in our favor.”