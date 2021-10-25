top story Clymer New Artists Wall features vibrant landscapes of Ryan Wise By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 25, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The seven-piece Ryan Wise display of landscape visualizations of tranquil, peaceful settings are a reminder of what makes the Kittitas Valley and the Pacific Northwest so appealing. Matthew Lennon photo The vibrancy and colors of a Pacific Northwest mountain stream mounted against the backdrop of a brick wall dating back to the 19th century gives creedence to the latest exhibit on the New Artists Wall at the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery. Matthew Lennon Wall Growing up in Yakima, Ryan Wise knows and respects the work of John Ford Clymer. His work has been on exhibit before, but to have his it in the museum dedicated to somewhat similar work is special. The vibrancy and colors of a Pacific Northwest mountain stream mounted against the backdrop of a brick wall that dates back to the 19th century gives the latest exhibit on the New Artists Wall at the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery a nice blend of a world slowly being squeezed by modern technology.The seven-piece Ryan Wise display of landscape visualizations of tranquil, peaceful settings are a reminder of what makes the Kittitas Valley and the Northwest so appealing."My work is a tribute to those places. Growing up on a farm, I have a special place in my heart for mountains and streams,” said Wise, was born in Yakama into a family of artists and now teaches ceramics at Meridian (Idaho) High School. “The world has become a busy place. So, I try to re-create a place of solitude away from everything. In a way, it’s reversed from the world where more and more people get their information from a cell phone or the internet.”Growing up in Yakima, he knows and respects the work of John Ford Clymer. His work has been on exhibit before, but to have it in the museum dedicated to somewhat similar work is special.“I’ve known about the Clymer Museum for a long time. So, to have my work on exhibit there is pretty amazing,” said Wise. “I haven’t been there in several years, but I was excited when I saw the artists call. “In recent years, I’ve been really focused on trying to capture the fleeting landscapes in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West, and capture the majestic wilderness we have here. Every year it seems like there’s more and more tourists and these places are less wild. But they’re still there, so it’s very special for me.”Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon hung the exhibit in such a way that the eye can follow each work as it sometimes blends into a adjoining piece. Wise works water and streams into the foreground of snow-capped mountains, using vivid shades of green to bring out the trees so vibrant in the Evergreen State.“The one with a stream coming down from the snow-capped mountains is one my favorites,” Wise said. “The photo I took for that one was up in Stanley, Idaho up in the Sawtooth Valley. There’s really magnificent views (at 6,300 feet above sea level) and I like it up there.“I don’t tend to take my paints with me when I get out. Former Clymer Museum board member and patron of the arts Debbie Hulbert opened the door to her vision in March of 2019, offering new and upcoming artists the opportunity to shine in one of the most decorated galleries in the Pacific Northwest.Hulbert, creative chief at Keigh Design, has rented wall space in the Clymer Museum of Art and dedicated it to introducing unknown artists from around the Pacific Northwest. 