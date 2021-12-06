Columbia girls’, boys’ basketball clip Kittitas comebacks By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Kittitas freshman guard Rilee Huber (13) defends against Columbia (Burbank) senior Audri Kinsey (12) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas freshman guard Morgan Nunley (30) releases a layup against Columbia (Burbank) junior Josie Lee (4) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas sophomore guard Reyse Phillips (32) advances the ball up the court against Columbia (Burbank) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas freshman wing Elysa Nash (12) calls for the ball against Columbia (Burbank) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas senior guard Michael Towner (22) lifts for a layup against Columbia (Burbank) junior guard Parker Nelson (3) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas junior power forward Nathan Varnum (20) and junior point guard Josh Rosbach (2) celebrate a basket against Columbia (Burbank) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas sophomore guard Hope Harris (2) brings the ball up the court against Columbia (Burbank) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Kittitas junior guard Conner Coles (4) defends against Columbia (Burbank) sophomore guard Shaunathan Wilder (12) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas girls and boys kept their Coyotes-versus-Coyotes home openers close against Columbia (Burbank) Saturday, but Columbia did enough to stop them, 54-41 in the girls’ primer and 70-44 in the boys’ nightcap.COLUMBIA GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 54, KITTITAS 41Kittitas (0-2 overall) led 5-0 out of the gate but trailed 24-16 at halftime and 34-23 through three quarters. Reyse Phillips, Elysa Nash (eight rebounds) and Rilee Huber all came away with eight points as Kittitas attacked the Burbank (2-0) basket more aggressively in the second half and came as close as six to trail 36-30 as Huber drew a foul and free throws with 5:29 left in the fourth.Columbia 5-foot-8-inch senior small forward Alyssa Stanley led her side with 15 points, and 5-foot-8 freshman Azlyn Pariera (11) and 5-foot-6 senior Shayley Larson (10) followed. Next for Kittitas is another non-league game at River View scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Finley.COLUMBIA BOYS' BASKETBALL 70, KITTITAS 44Columbia (2-0 overall) put Kittitas (0-2) away with a 23-8 fourth-quarter scoring run after leading 20-12 after one, 34-23 at halftime and 47-36 through three.Next for the Kittitas is a non-conference game at River View scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Finley. 