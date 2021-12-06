Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas girls and boys kept their Coyotes-versus-Coyotes home openers close against Columbia (Burbank) Saturday, but Columbia did enough to stop them, 54-41 in the girls’ primer and 70-44 in the boys’ nightcap.

COLUMBIA GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 54, KITTITAS 41

Kittitas (0-2 overall) led 5-0 out of the gate but trailed 24-16 at halftime and 34-23 through three quarters.

Reyse Phillips, Elysa Nash (eight rebounds) and Rilee Huber all came away with eight points as Kittitas attacked the Burbank (2-0) basket more aggressively in the second half and came as close as six to trail 36-30 as Huber drew a foul and free throws with 5:29 left in the fourth.

Columbia 5-foot-8-inch senior small forward Alyssa Stanley led her side with 15 points, and 5-foot-8 freshman Azlyn Pariera (11) and 5-foot-6 senior Shayley Larson (10) followed.

Next for Kittitas is another non-league game at River View scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Finley.

COLUMBIA BOYS’ BASKETBALL 70, KITTITAS 44

Columbia (2-0 overall) put Kittitas (0-2) away with a 23-8 fourth-quarter scoring run after leading 20-12 after one, 34-23 at halftime and 47-36 through three.

Next for the Kittitas is a non-conference game at River View scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Finley.

