The Easton Memorial Day Parade made a strong return to the community Saturday. Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy not just a parade, but a full community event with bounce houses, food and local store vendors.
“Glad to be out without a mask on,” said Ellensburg resident Torrey Wing. “It is just great to see everybody out and no masks. Everybody is enjoying each other’s company and talking and smiling, it is just great.”
People were so excited to be back in the world, celebrating with their neighbors, that even the rain couldn’t dampen their spirits. It did rain on the parade, but luckily it wasn’t too heavy and it sure didn’t affect the smiles or the turnout.
“I think it’s a lot bigger (this year). A lot of people are out here and it’s nice to see everybody out here,” Lori Hester said, who watched the parade with her son, Cameron.
Many people who turned out for the parade were not expecting the large celebration. Dozens of pop-up vendors lined the roads selling local goods and food. For the kids, a handful of different bounce houses lined the street in front of Easton School. Railroad Street, in front of the school, was where all the vendors had set up their shops. The street was lively with people enjoying their time but quickly cleared out just after noon to make room for the parade.
“It’s a lot bigger and has drawn a lot of people. I think it is nice people can get out again,” said Cle Elum resident Sherri Polich who was with her husband, Rick. “I think that is what is bringing people out, we are realizing how much we missed this.”