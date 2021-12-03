tristen lamb

Ellensburg City Councilwoman Tristen Lamb has submitted a letter of resignation from her Council Position No. 7, effective Dec. 31.

Lamb said she will step down from the city council to attend medical school at Washington State University’s Spokane campus. She will retain her duties in public health through the end of June.

“I decide to pursue medical school. I’ll be going to the College of Medicine at Wazzu next year,” she said. “We’re not leaving until summer. But it’s a good time for the council to bring on some new folks and give others a chance to serve the community.

“It’s always an opportunity. When someone steps down, it’s an opportunity for someone else to step up and provide leadership. It’s sad I’m leaving, but it’s been an interesting couple of years with public health and being on council.”

Addressing the appointment process is on Monday’s city council agenda. Mayor Bruce Tabb said there is not any information at this time, but it will be available following Monday’s meeting.

According to City Manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey, the recommended action for council is to approve the process and schedule for appointment of Council Position No. 7

Lamb was elected in 2020. Her term ends Dec. 31, 2023. Past city council position appointments have included an open application process, followed by interviews during a regular city council meeting.

Lamb also served as the Ellensburg Arts Commission council liaison, as well as liaison for the Ellensburg Public Library Board and Senior Center Committee.

“My biggest regret in all of this, is that I didn’t get the chance to do all the things I would have loved to do,” Lamb said.

The city council will appoint a qualified person to fill Position 7 for the next two years until November 2023 when the appointee will have to seek re-election.

The application is available online at the City of Ellensburg at www.ci.ellensburg.wa.us or at City Hall, 501 N. Anderson St.

Required qualifications:

• Registered voter of the City of Ellensburg

• A resident of Ellensburg for at least one year preceding the date of appointment.

The recommended timeline includes:

• post the opening by Dec. 8

• application deadline by email, in person, or mail by Dec. 27

• interview candidates on Jan. 3, 2022

