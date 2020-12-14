Rain, shine or wordwide pandemic, the Downer County Motorcycle Club provides toys to children for Christmas. The club has been providing Toys for Tots locally for the last 35 years and it seems nothing will stop them.
This isn’t to say the program hasn’t been slowed by the pandemic, the club canceled its annual holiday party, and has been forced to change other events in order to raise money safely.
According to Beryl Kelley with the Downer County Bikers, the fundraising has been moved to online, and all toy donations went through the Tav in Ellensburg of the Brick in Roslyn.
“This year has been incredibly frustrating, we feel we have just been on a roller coaster ride like most people have,” Kelley said.
Kelley said she understands how stressful this year has been to everyone, and she has experience with how dangerous the virus can be. Her aunt has been in the hospital since Thanksgiving, fighting both COVID-19 and pneumonia.
“We just try to roll with all the rules and it has been a challenge trying to distribute toys on our own,” Kelley said. “One thing I have noticed is when we are talking to people out in the community, people care and they do want to contribute and they want to make sure everybody has a chance at Christmas.”
Recently, the biker club has been forced to do its own distribution of presents to families. It has been distributing toys directly to some families, but in most cases families can pick up presents as a designated location like their schools. Kelley said they are doing their best to not leak any private information of families who are in need.
The deadline to donate to the club was Dec. 12, but Kelley said they will try to accept late donations until Tuesday, Dec. 15, when the club will start shopping for toys. The club has a tradition of shopping locally to support the businesses, all the toys will also be donated to local families.
Despite the virus and the restrictions that come with it, the club was able to raise around $6,000. This is about $1,000 less than they raised last year, but considering the circumstances, the club is “just ecstatic we have been able to raise as much money as we have.”
Although it received lower than usual monetary donations, the club received more toy donations than ever before. Kelley said this is because of a large donation from Chartreuse Gifts in Ellensburg back before COVID hit. She said the store was moving locations, so it donated around $3,000 worth of toys during the move. This is on top of what the club made from normal toy donations.
Kelley said they have been working with schools to gather the names of children who are in need of the donations. While most of the gifts will be a surprise for the families, specific requests can be made.
The Downer Biker Club wants to thank any and all sponsors who are and were willing and able to help with the toy drive, and are eager to accept help for next year.