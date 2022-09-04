Tiffany Schieck set a new breakaway arena record.
Stetson Wright touched on the extraordinary with an 89.5-point ride, a couple of points short of adding his name to the arena saddle bronc record, and Summer Kosel flirted with a new barrel racing record on her way to the pay window during Sunday’s performance at the Ellensburg Rodeo.
Schieck, a Florewville, Texas cowgirl, erased Rylee Potter’s 2019 breakaway record of 2.4 seconds when she roped her calf in 2.1, setting herself up for a run on Championship Monday. She collected $2,077 in second go money.
When you ride with Team Wright, the spotlight tends to burn bright. Statler Wright took a share of the lead with an 87 on Flying 5’s Spring Tunes, joining Dawson Hay, who took the lead earlier in the day with his 87 on Spotted Blues.
Statler’s time in the lead lasted all of a minute. Stetson came up on Big Bend Rodeo's Majorhuckleberry the very next ride and the RAM All-Around leader bounced to an 89.5 to earn $3,706.
But it was handshakes and high fives behind the chutes for the Wright clan.
Statler and Hay won $2,470 apiece for second and Ryder Wright shared eight-place money with Allen Boore for his 82.5.
“I’ve always wanted to win this rodeo. I came up short last year. I was second in the bull riding and the year before I was second in the bronc riding. Hopefully, this year I can finish strong and win,” Stetson said after punching his ticket to the bull riding short round on Saturday.
Stetson will make his bid for the all-around title in Ellensburg with rides on Monday in both the saddle broncs and bull riding.
“He came out hard, but I was ready for it,” said Ryder Wright, who came into the rodeo No. 4 in the world. “They have great horses that buck here and you know you’re getting on a good horse in Ellensburg. It’s never a bad day when you’re drawing a Calgary Stampede horse.”
Ellensburg has been kind to Hillsdale, Wyo., cowboy Brody Cress, who came into the weekend No. 3 in the world standings. He added a bit to the purse with an 84-point ride to make $1,359.
“I love it here because they always have good horses and it gives a guy a chance,” said Cress, who won the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs earlier in the year. “You never know what horses are going to do, but you always have a chance here because they have contractors that bring their best.
“I was really excited to have (Calgary Stampede’s Summer Camp) this weekend. I just try to do my job on every horse. I’d rather get bucked off going for it, rather than playing it safe.”
Hailey Kinsel is the barrel racing average leader with 34.33 seconds on two head. Sunday afternoon she turned it loose for a 16.99 to take the lead. But Summer Kosel shaved a little time off that with a run of 16.97 to win second go money of $2,582. Kinsel earned $2,213 and Katie Pascoe won $1,844 for third with a time of 17.22.
Tie-down roper Hunter Herrin is leading the average by almost a complete second with 16.2 seconds on two head. Adam Gray and Westyn Hughes share second with 17.1. Herrin added his second 8.1 on Sunday to share fourth with Ryan Thibodeaux. Both pocketed $1,715.
“I roped both my calves in 8.1 to make the short round. I’ll come back tomorrow and try and finish the job,” said Herrin, who currently sits 13th. “It’s been a great season. The Northwest is important with Ellensburg, Walla Walla and Pendleton to help stay in the Top 15.”
Bubba Greig’s 88-point on Big Bend Rodeo's No. 648 held up and he’ll go into Monday’s bull riding short round with $3,607 in his pocket and the top score. Colby Demo and Stetson Wright made $2,405 apiece to share second.
Hayes Weight put up a 79.5 on Sunday to share fifth with Tristen Hutchings. Both made $721 each.
“I don’t study too much film on bulls, because as soon as you do they turn around and do something all together different,” Weight said. “I love it when they come out and spin right out of the gate. The most important time is the first two jumps so you can get in timing with them, then start riding up and down.”