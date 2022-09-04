Ellensburg Rodeo (Saturday)

Barrel racer Shelley Morgan, of Eustace, Texas, makes a 17.38 second run during the Ellensburg Rodeo, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Tiffany Schieck set a new breakaway arena record.

Stetson Wright touched on the extraordinary with an 89.5-point ride, a couple of points short of adding his name to the arena saddle bronc record, and Summer Kosel flirted with a new barrel racing record on her way to the pay window during Sunday’s performance at the Ellensburg Rodeo.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

