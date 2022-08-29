The countdown to the A-Team converging on Ellensburg has moved into red alert.
The best cowboys and cowgirls in the world are enroute to take on the best rodeo stock around. There will be a fair amount of National Finals Rodeo representation at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena over the Labor Day Weekend.
Several of the RAM World Standings are cut and dried at the top, but there are still a lot of competitors running hard to qualify for the final entries at the NFR.
“I try to win everywhere I go, but it’s September and everything matters. You have to take advantage of every opportunity,” said Weatherford, Texas cowboy Rocker Steiner, who’s sitting fifth in the bareback standings.
“I’m looking forward to Ellensburg. The arena’s great and I’ve done well there the past couple of years. The stock is NFR caliber. I hope to see some of them in Vegas. So, I’m really looking forward to getting back to Ellensburg.”
The news of three-time bareback World Champion Tim O’Connell’s season coming to an end has rippled through the rodeo world. O’Connell suffered injury to his left thumb during his ride on Aug. 23 at the Horse Heaven Roundup Rodeo in Kennewick.
Seven-time PRCA Bull Riding World Champion Sage Kimzey’s star has burned bright in Ellensburg during both the rodeo and the Xtreme Bulls. The defending world champion is out for the remainder of the season with a left shoulder injury.
But other than that, Ellensburg Rodeo fans can expect to see the same world-class riders and ropers who will compete on the grand stage in Las Vegas later on, and a great amount of those fighting to get there.
“This Northwest run makes or breaks a lot and sets the Top 15 at the NFR,” arena director Rick Cole said. “Everybody coming is the A-Team. The stock, the cowboys, it’s everybody’s A-Team.
“You’re going to have Dakota Rodeo Company bulls. Corey & Lange and of course the Calgary Stampede horses. Everybody that’s healthy in the Top 20 is going to be here and they’re going to have to bring their ridin’ britches.”
Riley and Brady Minor come into the home arena with some work to do, but certainly up for the challenge. Riley currently sits 10th in the world header standings and Brady is 11th among the top heelers in the world.
The Ellensburg brother team ropers have won four times this season — 76th Annual Yuma (Ariz.) Silver Spur Rodeo; the Eagle (Idaho) Rodeo; the Cheney Rodeo; and the Central Wyoming (Casper) Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
They had a nice little stretch in mid-July, picking up the average win at the Central State’s Fair and Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., then winning the first-go at Cheyenne Frontier Days 12 hours later.
They were 7.1 to win the first round by .7 seconds in Cheyenne, worth $3,490.40 each, and 9.3 seconds on two head to win Casper, worth $9,894 a man.
Riley is coming off the wreck he had at the Pendleton Roundup a year ago where he suffered a broken left ankle and dislocated shoulder that factored into his not qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in 2021. The 10-time NFR qualifier is looking to get back with his brother, who is an 11-time qualifier on the heeler side.
“We start the week off with the (WestStar) Best of the Best, which is some of the best team ropers in the world, and some local folks as well,” Cole said. “We’ll start slack on Thursday morning and all of the best people are going to be here.
“What people don’t realize is that if you want to see the best timed-event cowboys you need to come to slack on Thursday because every single one of them will be doing their first run. If you’re a timed event fan, everybody that’s anybody will be in our arena on Thursday morning. It’s free for Pete’s sake, so come down at 7 o’clock and bring a cup of coffee.”
Milford, Utah, cowboy Stetson Wright continues to rewrite the PRCA record books and prove why he’s a special breed of cat.
Wright made his Ellensburg Rodeo debut in 2019 coming off the horrendous bull ride wreck where he broke his jaw in seven places. Ellensburg was his first ride back and he competed in saddle broncs only that year enroute to his first PRCA all-around championship.
After earning $17,927 at three NFR Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky rodeos, he has now broken the PRCA record for the most money won in the all-around in a single season with $332,023 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding, according to the PRCA. He erased the record previously set by Trevor Brazile in 2015.
At 23 years old, Wright’s 2022 season has been spurred by 21 all-around, 11 saddle bronc riding, and 11 bull riding wins so far this season and he’s coming to Ellensburg for another run at some of the best bulls and broncs in the world.
“We have over 300 bulls at home and the top 26 are going to be in Ellensburg,” said 12-time PBR Contractor of Year Chad Berger, whose Dakota Rodeo Co. brought stock to Ellensburg for the first time last year. “Xtreme Bulls was crazy. It was my first year here and it was a sell-out crowd. They tell me it’s like that every year, so we’re excited to be coming back.
“As a rodeo, Ellensburg is one of the greatest rodeos in the country and I would say the stock is as good as any round at the NFR. You got Mike Corey and Calgary Stampede. If you have Calgary Stampede at your rodeo, you have some of the best horses in the world. It certainly lived up to its name.”
The A-Team of rodeo, both stock and cowboy, is coming for the challenge and tradition that is the Ellensburg Rodeo.