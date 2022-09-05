Mariners Guardians Baseball

Fans wait out a rain delay during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Sunday.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CLEVELAND (AP) — J.P. Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Sunday for their seventh straight win in a game that was delayed by rain for 4 hours, 33 minutes.

Mariners manager Scott Servais was able to smile after the marathon finally ended.

Tags

Recommended for you