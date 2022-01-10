top story CWU students line up for booster, testing BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Jan 10, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Tanisha Salsbury, a Central Washington University freshman, gets her COVID-19 vaccine booster Wednesday. She said she wanted to feel safer at school, and the event was convenient for her. BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Central Washington University students wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine booster on Wednesday in the Student Union and Recreation Center. h Jack Belcher / Daily Record Nate McMillion registers at the front desk for the COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday at the Student Union and Recreation Center. Jack Belcher / Daily Record BY JACK BELCHER staff writer BY JACK BELCHER staff writer BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Senior Brenna Nielsen gets the booster vaccine. BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Zack Sundt is a senior at CWU and wanted to be as safe as possible by getting the booster vaccine BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hundreds of Central Washington University students got the COVID-19 vaccine booster vaccine at the free clinic Wednesday on campus.The line to get the shot stretched across the Student Union and Recreation Center, with some students reporting they waited in line for close to two hours.Roommates Morgan Carroll and Luke Strauffer took the vaccine together, because it was the best time for them and they wanted to stay safe during the pandemic and the new omicron variant. “We’re in a college, so it’s a highly packed area where we are going to class everyday in close proximity with people and different people everyday,” Carroll said. “So there is just a high chance of transmission, so just being as protected as possible is really nice.”The event was a partnership between the university and a state-funded program called Care-A-Van, which brought staffing and vaccines. The clinic started at 11 a.m. and went until 3 p.m. and was located in SURC 137. There were two lines people had to wait in to get the vaccine. The first line was so they could register at the front desk, and the second was to actually get the vaccine. By the afternoon the booster shot line started by the food court and wrapped around the corner to the front door.“Earlier today, there was a line for the check-in a hundred deep, then the actual booster shot line was just as long,” said Kelly Hogan, Associate Dean for Health and Wellness. “It’s so good, such a good turnout.”The clinic was completely free not just for students but also staff and other Ellensburg residents who were in need of the booster. At the same time as the clinic, a testing center was being held in the upstairs ballroom of the SURC. This was also run by Hogan and had lines just as long. Students at CWU can get the booster shot at anytime Monday through Friday out of student health services.“To have an event with a time and a place where people can come and it’s just easy access within the SURC, just helped promote it,” Hogan said. “We also found both with the testing clinics and with the booster clinics is that people were coming with friends so it’s almost like a community sort of thing, ‘hey let’s go get boosted.’” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Booster Shot Vaccine Student Medicine University Clinic Kelly Hogan Morgan Carroll Health Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter