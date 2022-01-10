Support Local Journalism


Hundreds of Central Washington University students got the COVID-19 vaccine booster vaccine at the free clinic Wednesday on campus.

The line to get the shot stretched across the Student Union and Recreation Center, with some students reporting they waited in line for close to two hours.

Roommates Morgan Carroll and Luke Strauffer took the vaccine together, because it was the best time for them and they wanted to stay safe during the pandemic and the new omicron variant.

“We’re in a college, so it’s a highly packed area where we are going to class everyday in close proximity with people and different people everyday,” Carroll said. “So there is just a high chance of transmission, so just being as protected as possible is really nice.”

The event was a partnership between the university and a state-funded program called Care-A-Van, which brought staffing and vaccines. The clinic started at 11 a.m. and went until 3 p.m. and was located in SURC 137.

There were two lines people had to wait in to get the vaccine. The first line was so they could register at the front desk, and the second was to actually get the vaccine. By the afternoon the booster shot line started by the food court and wrapped around the corner to the front door.

“Earlier today, there was a line for the check-in a hundred deep, then the actual booster shot line was just as long,” said Kelly Hogan, Associate Dean for Health and Wellness. “It’s so good, such a good turnout.”

The clinic was completely free not just for students but also staff and other Ellensburg residents who were in need of the booster.

 At the same time as the clinic, a testing center was being held in the upstairs ballroom of the SURC. This was also run by Hogan and had lines just as long. Students at CWU can get the booster shot at anytime Monday through Friday out of student health services.

“To have an event with a time and a place where people can come and it’s just easy access within the SURC, just helped promote it,” Hogan said. “We also found both with the testing clinics and with the booster clinics is that people were coming with friends so it’s almost like a community sort of thing, ‘hey let’s go get boosted.’”

