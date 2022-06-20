The crew of the SS Doxie, the Ugly Dachshund Movie Night gang and Sonny and Cher took first, second and third, respectively, in the Dachshunds on Parade costume contest Saturday in Downtown Ellensburg.
Mini Division championship racers take off from the starting line in the Dachshund Races at Dachshunds on Parade Saturday in Downtown Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Rolling over, jumping through a hula hoop and sneezing came away first, second and third, respectively, in the Dachshunds on Parade pet tricks contest Saturday in Downtown Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Costumes were a hit at Dachshunds on Parade Saturday in Downtown Ellensburg.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Fourth Avenue between Main and Pearl streets went to the dogs again Saturday.
Dachshunds on Parade, originally Brian McKean and his family's Central Washington University class project in 2003 and adopted by Ellensburg Downtown Association staff and volunteers when it became too popular to let slip away in 2018, returned to action after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
"We had a great time," said Ellensburg Downtown Association director Brenda DeVore Saturday of the event that saw an all-time high 343 registrants in 2008 and last welcomed dog lovers in 2019. "I was told it was growing every year until the COVID years hit. I feel like we had at least 150 wieners."
The late-morning spectacle returned on AstroTurf donated by Knudson Lumber and lined with plants from Dusty's Nursery. Waggin' Tails Ranch set up Cool Pools for canine participants, and Puget Sound Energy, Ellensburg Pet Center and Fitterer's Furniture, in front of whose front doors the enthusiastic crowds gathered, celebrated the tradition as all money raised went to the EDA and its projects to enhance the downtown experience.
The fun opened with a Rodeo City Kiwanis Breakfast for the Dogs pancake feed before a Short Parade circled through admirers at the Ellensburg Farmers Market on Pearl Street and back to Main Street.
Then came the Costume Contest from which the crew of the S.S. Doxie, the Ugly Dachshund Movie Night gang dressed as soda and snacks, and a pair dressed as Sonny and Cher impressed judges Jennifer Green, Cindy Coe and Natalie Kasselis for first, second and third.
Rolling over, a timeless classic, took first in the Pet Tricks showcase in which skilled hounds had a minute to impress, and jumping through a hula hoop and sneezing on command came away second and third.
Off to the Dachshund Races went the Senior, Standard and Mini Division races, with encouragement and treats at the finish line, before a blonde dachshund won Miss Congeniality and Mr. Attitude went to two dressed as chefs.
A Dachshunds After Party welcomed winners to free pizzas, upon presentation of their trophies, at Cornerstone Pie.