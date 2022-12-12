Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine will partner with Central Washington University Wine Studies Program and Wildcat Wine Club to bring a holiday tasting event to the public, according to a news release from event organizers.
For the last year, Dark Moon, has been hosting a Second Wednesday Wine Club’ inviting the public to come every Second Wednesday of each month to listen and participate in a presentation by wine experts on a different theme.
Past wine club themes and speakers have included Malbecs around the World with Marji Morgan, Noble Grapes with Classic Expression from Noah Stucki, and a blind tasting of white and reds by David Carrothers.
December’s Wine Club event 5:30-6:45 p.m., Wednesday, will be in partnership with professor Kristine Miller of CWU Wine Studies Program and the CWU Wildcat Wine Club to present Sparkling Wines from Around the World.
Miller is a wine and business professional and educator with global experience teaching, mentoring, and inspiring future business, wine, and hospitality professionals to reach their full potential. She is a higher education instructor with global experience gained traveling and living abroad and working with students and professional organizations around the globe. She is currently the program coordinator for the Wine Studies program at Central Washington University where she leverages all her experience and passion for wine and education to ensure students develop a lifelong love of wine through exceptional educational experiences and that students are prepared students for a lifetime of success in the dynamic and exciting wine industry.
CWU's Wine Studies program is a four-year cross-disciplinary program which focuses on the development of core wine knowledge consisting of professional sensory analysis, wine regions and varietals, viticulture and enology, pairing wine with food, and professional wine service. Students also learn wine marketing and branding, wine business skills, legal compliance, and distribution fundamentals. More at: https://www.cwu.edu/hospitality-wine/.
The cost is $15 per person for the tasting and a raffle ticket. Entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis with a maximum of 25 seats. Discounts will be available on all bottles tasted and is a great chance to stock up for Christmas and New Years.
Dark Moon will be taking a break from Wine Club events in early 2023. Follow Dark Moon at: @darkmooncraftbeer and CWU Wine Studies at @cwuwinestudies."