Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine will partner with Central Washington University Wine Studies Program and Wildcat Wine Club to bring a holiday tasting event to the public, according to a news release from event organizers.

For the last year, Dark Moon,  has been hosting a Second Wednesday Wine Club’ inviting the public to come every Second Wednesday of each month to listen and participate in a presentation by wine experts on a different theme.


