David Lee Murphy and his band made a few stops along the road even throughout the pandemic lockdown, but now he’s ready to make up for lost time.
They’ve been hitting it hard since the restrictions were lifted and Ellensburg Rodeo fans can expect nothing but the best from the million-selling singer-songwriter, who topped the country charts with songs like “Living in Fast Forward” by Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean’s version of “Big Green Tractor.”
This year also commemorates the 25th anniversary of his first No. 1 single “Dust on the Bottle,” which was released in August of 1995, as the fourth single from “Out With a Bang,” and made its way to No. 1 on Oct. 28, 1995, giving Murphy his first chart-topper as an artist and writer.
He’s going to bring all that to the Pacific Northwest, he said in a telephone interview from the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri.
“It feels good. We’ve been hitting it hard for about a month. Getting out here and playing is a blast. Everybody is so happy to be out,” he said. “We played this (Lake of the Ozarks) festival a couple of years ago and we’ve been looking to get back ever since.”
He has a new single release “Beer With My Friends,” by Shy Carter that he plays on with Cole Swindell. They just completed the music video (July 21) in support, so Ellensburg will be a chance to bring the standards along with a sprinkling of new stuff to keep the set list fresh, he said.
“I’m on the record, but the artist is Shy Carter,” Murphy explained. “It’s a great song that’s kind of rockin’, bar room kind of fun country song. Kenny Chesney produced it.
“Last year we really didn’t get a chance to do the song, ‘Here and Now.’ Kenny had a No. 1 with it about this time last summer. We didn’t get to play it and neither did he because all the gigs were canceled. It’s so much fun to play that song. When we come up there, we’ll play it because people are rowdy and they’re in a drinkin’ mood.”
Songs like “Party Crowd” continue to hit the country radio airwaves. He’s also got hits like “ ’Til It’s Gone,” which he wrote for Chesney, “Living in Fast Forward,” “Live a Little,” (Jason Aldean), “Big Green Tractor,” and “The Only Way I Know How” on the set list.
He was nominated for a Grammy Award with “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” (Jake Owen) and “Anywhere With You”, and “The More I Drink” (Blake Shelton).
Murphy topped the charts again in 2017 with “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” a duet he did with Chesney.
Looking back, he said, it’s hard to believe “Dust on the Bottle” is 25 years old.
“Honest to goodness, it seems like yesterday,” said Murphy, who was a brand-new artist from Herrin, Ill., at the time. “That song has been so good to me and my career. I think it gets played (on the radio) a million times a week.
“It means a lot to me. We do a bunch of songs that have been hits for other artists, but ‘Dust on the Bottle’ is the one everybody wants to hear. It doesn’t matter where, when, or what, everybody parties with ‘Dust on the Bottle’ and we love playing it.”
The idea to performing live is to mix the songs they come to hear and still keep it fresh. He’s made a living delivering an edgy, rocking style that dominates modern country music. He grew up with southern rock influences like the Allman Brothers Band, ZZ Top and Outlaw Country musicians like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.
“No Zip Code” is his latest release, launching yet another phase of his already stellar career, starting with the song “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”
He said he’ll bring it all to Ellensburg to kick off the Labor Day Weekend.
“I still love playing songs I wrote years ago. We’ve had a couple of No. 1s and hits on the radio the past couple of years, so we try to keep it fresh,” he said. “We have some new songs and this ‘Beer With My Friends’ song we want to play up there.
“In fact, we’ve only done ‘Beer With My Friends’ five or six times. It’s kind of like that jukebox song that’s in a bowling alley where it seems like you’ve heard it before, but you haven’t. We rotate around a lot of stuff with some of the newer stuff. That makes if fun and we’re looking forward to doing it all in Ellensburg.”