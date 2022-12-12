Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A no parking sign reportedly was leaning against the side of the school on East First Avenue.
A stop sign was reported down on Naneum Road and Rader Road.
A herd of cattle reportedly was in the roadway blocking traffic on Lawrence Road.
A light-colored vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
Someone reportedly struck a gate at the entrance to a driveway on state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
An unknown subject reportedly trashed a bathroom in a building on North Chestnut Street.
Possible mail theft was reported on Camas Lane.
A residential burglary was reported on Hermitage Drive near Cle Elum. A window to the residence was broken out.
Subjects reportedly were throwing snowballs at a residence on North Alder Street.
The neighbor’s dogs reportedly attacked the reporting party’s dogs on South Pearl Street.
The reporting party believes a bomb was set off in her mailbox on Denmark Road. The neighbor also heard it and there was burnt mail on the ground.
Christmas decorations were reported stolen on East Manitoba Avenue.
The theft of two trailers was reported on West Umptanum Road.
A pitbull reportedly was running in and out of traffic on North Walnut Street.
Graffiti was reported in a men’s bathroom on North Chestnut Street.
Tagging was reported in a stairwell and on exterior doors near the garbage of a building on Wildcat Way.
The reporting party witnessed a vehicle swerve and drive into a ditch on South Cle Elum Way.
Two vehicles reportedly were in a ditch on Cleman Road and Thrall Road.
A man in a white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants reportedly stole alcohol from a store on South Main Street. He was last seen running southbound on Pearl Street.
A vehicle reportedly went off the roadway on Thrall Road.
A hit and run was reported on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
A hit and run was reported on West University Way.
A snowball fight was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A Dodge pickup with a canopy reportedly was in a ditch on Game Farm Road and North Pfenning Road.
A deer reportedly was tangled in the reporting party’s fence on Naneum Road. The deer had a broken leg.
A collision was reported on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
Three dogs reportedly were at large on West Second Street and North Billings Avenue in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.
Prescription medications were reported stolen on East Cherry Lane.
A hit and run was reported on East Remington Drive.
The driver of a blue Mitsubishi reported that a plow truck struck her vehicle on South Main Street.
A mailbox reportedly was demolished, possibly by snow thrown from a snow plow, on Lower Green Canyon Road.
Someone reportedly wrote on a vehicle with a magic marker or some type of spray paint on North Alder Street.
A vehicle reportedly went off the roadway on Look Road and East Sanders Road.
A collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
A vehicle reportedly was going westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 90, milepost 110.
A man reportedly was going through mailboxes on East 17th Avenue.
A collision was reported in the roundabout on Bullfrog Road.
Someone reportedly was inside the reporting party’s house on North Columbia Street.
A younger chocolate Lab wearing a multicolor color reportedly was loose and chasing vehicles on Mellergaard Road.
Mailboxes reportedly were broken into and packages were missing on Swauk Creek Lane near Cle Elum.
The reporting party may have dropped his pistol at the Tesla charging station on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly was sleeping in the Post Office on East Third Avenue. He had a mattress and a backpack.
The reporting party hit a vehicle while snow plowing on East Second Avenue.
A man reportedly was trying to break into a residence on Quail Run Lane.
Vandalism was reported in the men’s bathroom on the main floor of a building on North Walnut Street.
A female shoplifter was reportedly stopped on the sidewalk outside a store on South Water Street.
A Tesla reportedly slid into a ditch on Susan Road and Strande Road.
Drawings and poems were reported in all the bathrooms of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Tagging was reported on a sign on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A snowboard reportedly was stolen from the bed of a pickup on East 19th Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Flames were reportedly coming from the roof of a travel trailer on McManamy Road.
A chimney fire was reported on Vantage Highway, milepost 9.
The brakes of a red Volvo with an Amazon trailer reportedly were on fire at the Ryegrass Rest Area on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 10-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 36-year-old New Orleans man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.