Dec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter thefts Dec 13, 2021 PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A 1999 E250 van reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on state Route 906. n Padlocks reportedly were cut and entry was gained to storage units at a business on state Route 97. Catalytic converters, tires and possibly more were stolen.n Four vehicle prowls were reported on state Route 97.n Graffiti was reported on the alley-side of a building on South Main Street.n Graffiti was reported on a soda pop machine in a building on North Wildcat Way.n A burglary was reported at storage units on state Route 970.n A burglary was reported on Sweet Shop Lane near Cle Elum.n A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Pearl Street.n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Yellowstone Street.n A box truck reportedly went into a curb and hit a pole on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.n Vending machines reportedly were broken into at a business on West Washington Avenue.n The reporting party found part of a spine and believes it may be human on North Airport Road and East Sanders Road.n A dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on South Main Street.n Gasoline reportedly was siphoned from a Peterbilt on state Route 97.n A mattress was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 114.n An assault was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.n An assault was reported at Kiwanis Park. n A vehicle reportedly was vandalized and broken into on South Bullfrog Road.n Two sheep, one dead and one struggling, were reported on the side of the roadway on Hamilton Road and Sorenson Road.n A tree reportedly was hanging over the roadway on Kachess Lake Road.n Graffiti was reported on North Anderson Street.n Graffiti was reported on North Sprague Street.n A non-injury collision was reported on West Third Avenue.n Graffiti was reported on the back of a building on East Fourth Avenue.n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.n A hit and run was reported on North Chestnut Street.n A vehicle reportedly struck a mailbox while avoiding a deer on Cove Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 11-13. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 44-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Bail $500.n An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.n A 32-year-old Victorville, California man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. No bail.n A 20-year-old Mill Creek man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.n A 60-year-old Pasadena, Texas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail. 