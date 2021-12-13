Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A 1999 E250 van reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on state Route 906.

n Padlocks reportedly were cut and entry was gained to storage units at a business on state Route 97. Catalytic converters, tires and possibly more were stolen.

n Four vehicle prowls were reported on state Route 97.

n Graffiti was reported on the alley-side of a building on South Main Street.

n Graffiti was reported on a soda pop machine in a building on North Wildcat Way.

n A burglary was reported at storage units on state Route 970.

n A burglary was reported on Sweet Shop Lane near Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Pearl Street.

n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Yellowstone Street.

n A box truck reportedly went into a curb and hit a pole on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.

n Vending machines reportedly were broken into at a business on West Washington Avenue.

n The reporting party found part of a spine and believes it may be human on North Airport Road and East Sanders Road.

n A dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on South Main Street.

n Gasoline reportedly was siphoned from a Peterbilt on state Route 97.

n A mattress was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 114.

n An assault was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

n An assault was reported at Kiwanis Park.

n A vehicle reportedly was vandalized and broken into on South Bullfrog Road.

n Two sheep, one dead and one struggling, were reported on the side of the roadway on Hamilton Road and Sorenson Road.

n A tree reportedly was hanging over the roadway on Kachess Lake Road.

n Graffiti was reported on North Anderson Street.

n Graffiti was reported on North Sprague Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on West Third Avenue.

n Graffiti was reported on the back of a building on East Fourth Avenue.

n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A hit and run was reported on North Chestnut Street.

n A vehicle reportedly struck a mailbox while avoiding a deer on Cove Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 11-13. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 44-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Bail $500.

n An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.

n A 32-year-old Victorville, California man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. No bail.

n A 20-year-old Mill Creek man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 60-year-old Pasadena, Texas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.

