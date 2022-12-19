Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Water was reported over the roadway at South Maple Street and East Capitol Avenue.
A loud explosion reportedly was heard on Clerf Road and Parke Creek Road.
A dead dog and bloody clothing were reported on the side of the road on Umptanum Road.
Toilet paper dispensers reportedly were broken in an entire building on North Chestnut Street.
A trailer reportedly was stolen off a truck on Vantage Highway.
Property damage was reported on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Ridgeview Lane.
A theft was reported on South Main Street.
A green 2006 Chevy Silverado was reported stolen on East Hyak Drive.
A check reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on Pays Road near Cle Elum.
Two cows were reported in the roadway on Naneum Road.
The reporting party advised a friend stole $1,000 from her on East Berry Road.
An assault was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A black horse reportedly was walking in the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road.
A theft was reported on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle reportedly drove through the reporting party’s fence on Manastash Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Mercury and an Acura was reported on state Route 906.
The reporting party believed that someone was trying to get a key into the lock on her residence on North Alder Street. The reporting party said “hello,” but didn’t hear anyone.
A wallet was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party believes his wife took his gun out of his car and hid it on West Washington Avenue in Roslyn.
A man reportedly was swinging a stick near the reporting party’s vehicle and was hitting snow and a light pole on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue. The man was pressing the crosswalk button but not crossing.
An older man in an orange jacket reportedly was walking into oncoming traffic on South Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on Fourth Parallel Road.
A hit and run was reported on East King Place and North Regal Street.
A stray cat was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 114.
Money reportedly was stolen on East Capitol Avenue.
Trash was reported in the roadway on East Patrick Avenue and No. 81 Road.
Tree limbs were reported over a power pole on Rossetti Way and Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on North King Street and West Second Avenue in Kittitas.
A kleenex with dog feces reportedly was attached to a screen door on East Second Avenue.
The reporting party was unable to get a large dog out of her driveway on Vantage Highway.
An assault was reported on South Water Street.
An eighth-grade-aged boy in a sweatshirt, with a holster on his ride side, reportedly was waving a pistol and walking around a group of subjects playing frisbee on East First Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly spun out and was struck on a sidewalk on West Patrick Avenue and North Mason Street in Kittitas.
Shopping carts were reported in the roadway on North Ruby Street.
A wallet was reported stolen on Hidden Valley Road near Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A pellet stove reportedly made an explosion noise at the residence on South Ruby Street. There was smoke in the residence.
A vehicle reportedly struck a telephone pole and was on fire on Fairview Road and Lyons Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 60-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.