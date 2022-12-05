Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street.
Two deer reportedly were running in the roadway on South Douglas Street.
The reporting party reported footprints in the snow behind her residence on Dapple Gray Way.
The stop sign was reported down at East University Way and North Alder Street.
A non-injury collision was reported blocking the road to a fuel station on Gladmar Road.
Two dogs reportedly were loose in a trailer park on South Pearl Street.
A paycheck reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on Pays Road near Cle Elum.
A gray Toyota 4Runner hit a parked truck and then left the scene on East Helena Avenue.
Cows were reported in the roadway on Denmark Road and Sorenson Road.
A white Ford Bronco was reported in the ditch on Sorenson Road and Badger Pocket Road.
A hit and run was reported on Suncadia Trail.
A neighbor reportedly nailed a board to a fence to cover a natural hole on West 13th Avenue. The neighbor had been advised not to touch the neighbor’s fence.
Large packages were reported in the roadway on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly ran in and out of the roadway on North Brook Court. A vehicle slid on the ice and almost crashed trying to avoid the dog.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street and East Sanders Road.
A cat reportedly was crying in distress near a white shipment container on South Opportunity Street. It was unknown where the cat was.
A family with a young juvenile and a teenage juvenile reportedly attempted to steal an item valued at $50 on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Someone reportedly tied a dead animal to the undercarriage of a vehicle on North Airport Road.
A two-vehicle collision with possible injuries was reported on state Route 97.
A vehicle reportedly hit an elk on Vantage Highway, milepost 24. It was unknown where the elk went.
The reporting party advised that a subject opened the back door to her residence on Takhoma Farm Lane. The subject had a flashlight. The reporting party screamed and the subject ran away.
A hit and run was reported on South Main Street.
The reporting party woke to someone pounding on the window of the bedroom on North Chestnut Street. The window broke but the subject did not gain entry.
An 18-year-old, 5’7” man with blond hair, wearing a disposable face mask, reportedly ran out of a store with a case of Coors Light on University Way.
A hit and run was reported on Vantage Highway, milepost 3.
A phone was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Silverado 2500 and a GMC 1500 was reported on Manastash Road and Sawbuck Drive.
A vehicle reportedly hit a tree on Swiftwater Drive in Cle Elum.
A white pickup was reported in a ditch on Lower Green Canyon Road.
A semi-tractor and trailer were reported in a ditch on Interstate 90, milepost 100.
A man reportedly broke an exit sign down on the third floor near the women’s restroom in a building on East 11th Avenue. The man left the building and took the sign.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
A collision was reported on Swiftwater Drive and state Route 903.
Two huskies reportedly were running down the middle of the roadway on East Tacoma Avenue and South Pine Street.
A red Subaru reportedly slid off the road and struck a sign on East University Way.
A hit and run was reported on West Greenfield Avenue.
A 2002 Volkswagen Passat reportedly spun out and hit a sign on North Walnut Street and East 18th Avenue/
A man in a gray sedan reportedly was urinating in the middle of the road and flashing himself to the bartender on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum. The reporting party said the man seemed to be aggressive.
A subject reportedly was caught shoplifting on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party advised his friend who lives in Ellensburg had her car stolen two days ago. The reporting party said the friend does not deal with law enforcement, which is why she did not call it in.
Fire
Black smoke reportedly was coming from a semi on Interstate 82, milepost 8.
A trailer reportedly was on fire on state Route 97.
A house fire was reported on West Cascade Court.
A structure fire was reported on South Canyon Road, west of the roundabout.
A cabin reportedly was on fire on Dumbarton Road in Ronald.
The power panel in a residence reportedly smelled and felt hot on Tjossem Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for attempted first-degree manslaughter, second-degree rape, fourth-degree assault and harassment. Bail $25,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $300.
A 55-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for felony harassment. Bail $75,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree arson. Bail $500,000.
A 47-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. Bail $20,000.
A 50-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree assault. Bail $3,000.
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a protection order violation. No bail.
A 39-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail