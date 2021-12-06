Dec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter thefts Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on East 28th Avenue. Unknown subjects reportedly made access to the reporting party’s Dodge Caravan on East Spokane Avenue. Reporting party observed them in the vehicle.Graffiti that appeared to be gang-related was reported in the men’s bathroom on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.A vehicle prowl was reported on South Willow Street.A vehicle prowl of a Toyota Tacoma was reported on East Spokane Avenue.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Sixth Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked.A 2007 Subaru Outback reportedly was broken into on South Pine Street. The vehicle was unlocked.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on South Chestnut Street.A theft was reported at Crystal Springs Sno Park.Someone reportedly went through a 2005 Subaru Outback on East Third Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked.A hit and run was reported on North Nanum Street.A black Angus steer reportedly was running in the roadway on Alford Road and Look Road.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Third Avenue.Two vehicle prowls were reported on South Tamarack Lane. Both vehicles were unlocked.A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2008 Honda Civic on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.There was a report of an ongoing problem of people not crossing in the crosswalks in the area of North Wildcat Way and East University Way.A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Airport Road.Someone reportedly broke into a 2012 Honda Odyssey on South Sampson Street. It was unlocked.A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Alder Street.A 1994 Toyota T100 reportedly was broken into on East Hobart Avenue.A group of five horses reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road.A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on Airport Road.A theft was reported on West University Way.A German shepherd reportedly was in and out of the roadway on East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.A vehicle prowl was reported on North Pearl Street. Vehicle was unlocked.A neighbor reportedly is plugging an extension cord into the reporting party’s outlet on East First Street in Cle Elum.An assault was reported on East First Avenue.A child and a dog reportedly were locked in a running Dodge Durango on East First Street in Cle Elum. A non-injury collision involving a Honda Odyssey and a GMC Sierra pickup was reported on South Canyon Road.A woman reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on South Canyon Road.A vehicle prowl was reported on North C Street.A rollover collision was reported on Forest Service Road 3300.A vehicle prowl was reported on Fourth Avenue.A neighbor’s dog reportedly killed four of the reporting party’s ducks on Robbins Road.Eight or nine deer were reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.Two dogs were reported in the middle of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.A theft was reported on East University Way.There was a report of an ongoing problem of dogs running in the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road.A vehicles's tire was reported slashed on Helena Avenue.The reporting party believes a bear has been going through their garbage cans in the alley on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum for the past couple of weeks, but the reporting party has not seen the bear.An electric bicycle was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.A brown horse was reported loose in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and No. 6 Road.A package was reported stolen from a porch on 11th Avenue.Graffiti was reported on a sidewalk and window on Chestnut Street.The reporting party noticed bloody footprints leading to the door of an apartment on 18th Avenue.A dog was reported in the roadway, backing up traffic in both directions, on Reecer Creek Road.An assault was reported on South Canyon Road.A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.Attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. The reporting party found the converter cut off and under the vehicle.A wallet was reported stolen on West Washington Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Dec. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):An outside fire was reported on East 11th Avenue and North Alder Street.An unattended burn was reported on North Currier Street.An electrical fire in a shop was reported on Sunset Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 2-3. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 20-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts theft of a fireman, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling. Bail $25,000.A 31-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. A 19-year-old Dupont man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for second-degree theft. No bail. ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Letter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Send off for JoelEllensburg girls' basketball whips past WenatcheeMissing Mississippi man found deceasedCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy drive