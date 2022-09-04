Support Local Journalism


Forty of the top bull riders in the world took a run at the all-star cast of bull power Saturday night at the Xtreme Bulls in the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.

As it turned out, not a one of them made a qualified ride in the short round. But it was not a total loss, it still proved to be a massive payday for Waxahachie, Texas cowboy Maverick Potter, who catapulted from 13th in the RAM World Standings all the way to fifth with an aggregate, long go and short go accumulation of just over $29,614.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

